Disc golf tournament raised nearly $10K for scholarships

GLENS FALLS — A disc golf tournament benefiting a new scholarship that honors the life of Ed Bartholomew raised nearly $10,000 last week.
The Edward M. Bartholomew Jr. Memorial Fund, or "The Ed," was created by EDC Warren County and the Bartholomew family to provide internships for students, veterans and people with differing abilities at Warren County nonprofits and small businesses.
Bartholomew was a beloved fixture in Glens Falls before his death last year. He served two terms as mayor, from 1978 to 1985, later took a job with the state Legislature in Albany then returned to the city in a new role as economic development director.
He is credited with bringing a number of big projects to the city, including the downtown Civic Center and with establishing the Greater Glens Falls Transit System. Bartholomew also played a large role in securing a $10 million grant under the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Last Friday’s tournament was hosted at the Crandall Park disc golf course, a destination Bartholomew helped champion during his years of public service.
“The event was absolutely fantastic. You would not have known it was a first-year event, and Ed would have loved this,” said Matt Fuller, a disc golf player who sits on the board of EDC Warren County.
Tyler Calazada won the men's division and Karly Daly the women’s, having shot a 44 and 58, respectively. Par for the course is 55.
Discs commemorating the event will be sold at Fountain Square Outfitters while supplies last. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the scholarship fund.
Future events around Warren County are being considered as the fund looks to expand the number of internships offered in the local area.
Those interested in donating the the fund can mail a check payable to EDC Warren County to 333 Glen St., Suite 101, Glen Falls, NY 12831.
“We thank all our volunteers, Ed’s family and close friends, and the event sponsors as we look forward to launching the internship program,” Amy Potter, a spokeswoman for EDC Warren County, said in a statement.
