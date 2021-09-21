Disc golf tournament raised nearly $10K for scholarships

GLENS FALLS — A disc golf tournament benefiting a new scholarship that honors the life of Ed Bartholomew raised nearly $10,000 last week.

The Edward M. Bartholomew Jr. Memorial Fund, or "The Ed," was created by EDC Warren County and the Bartholomew family to provide internships for students, veterans and people with differing abilities at Warren County nonprofits and small businesses.

Bartholomew was a beloved fixture in Glens Falls before his death last year. He served two terms as mayor, from 1978 to 1985, later took a job with the state Legislature in Albany then returned to the city in a new role as economic development director.

He is credited with bringing a number of big projects to the city, including the downtown Civic Center and with establishing the Greater Glens Falls Transit System. Bartholomew also played a large role in securing a $10 million grant under the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Last Friday’s tournament was hosted at the Crandall Park disc golf course, a destination Bartholomew helped champion during his years of public service.