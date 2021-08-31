Disc golf tournament benefiting Ed Bartholomew memorial fund to be held in September

GLENS FALLS — A disc golf tournament benefiting a fund in memory of Ed Bartholomew, the city’s former mayor and longtime economic development director, will be held at Crandall Park in September.
The Edward M. Bartholomew, Jr. Memorial Fund, or “The Ed,” was started in August by Bartholomew's family and Warren County EDC, the economic development agency Bartholomew led prior to his death in July of last year.
Created to fund paid internship opportunities for students, veterans and people with differing abilities at Warren County nonprofits and small businesses, the fund aims to invest in the “the next generation of leadership."
Interns will be matched with opportunities twice a year.
“We are committed to creating opportunity for businesses and organizations who may need assistance, and to people who don’t have all the access that they deserve,” the EDC said in a news release.
Those interested in participating in the Sept. 17 tournament must register in advance by visiting: https://bit.ly/2WyKLph.
Registration costs $75 per person, which includes 18 holes of play and a raffle ticket to win a disc golf backpack set.
A learn-to-play event will take place at 11 a.m. Players must check in beginning at noon, and play will start at 1 p.m.
Organizers are also seeking event sponsors. For more information, contact Amy Potter at: apotter@edcwc.org.
Bartholomew was a beloved figure in Glens Falls for decades prior to his death.
He is credited for bringing a number of economic development projects to the city, including construction of the downtown Civic Center, and redoing of East Field. He was also responsible for starting the Glens Falls Industrial Development Agency and the Greater Glens Falls Local Development Corp. and established the Greater Glens Falls Transit System.
Bartholomew served two terms as the city's mayor, from 1978 to 1985. He would later take a job with the state Legislature in Albany.
In 2010, he returned to the city in a new role as economic development director, helping to secure a $10 million state grant as part of New York's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
He would serve as president of Warren County EDC from August 2013 until his death.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.