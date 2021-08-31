Disc golf tournament benefiting Ed Bartholomew memorial fund to be held in September

A learn-to-play event will take place at 11 a.m. Players must check in beginning at noon, and play will start at 1 p.m.

Organizers are also seeking event sponsors. For more information, contact Amy Potter at: apotter@edcwc.org.

Bartholomew was a beloved figure in Glens Falls for decades prior to his death.

He is credited for bringing a number of economic development projects to the city, including construction of the downtown Civic Center, and redoing of East Field. He was also responsible for starting the Glens Falls Industrial Development Agency and the Greater Glens Falls Local Development Corp. and established the Greater Glens Falls Transit System.

Bartholomew served two terms as the city's mayor, from 1978 to 1985. He would later take a job with the state Legislature in Albany.

In 2010, he returned to the city in a new role as economic development director, helping to secure a $10 million state grant as part of New York's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

He would serve as president of Warren County EDC from August 2013 until his death.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.