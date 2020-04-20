Dionondahowa Falls trail closed to public over social-distancing guidelines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EASTON — The Dionondahowa Falls trail loop has been closed to the public in accordance with social-distancing guidelines connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson with Gravity Renewables, which manages the hydropower plant and site, announced the suspension of public access on Monday.

Signage has been posted to alert visitors of the temporary closure at the trailhead, which offers views of the falls on the Batten Kill, according to the spokesperson.

Closures will stay in effect until Gravity Renewables determines that trails can be safely reopened, based on directives and recommendations from state and local officials due to the pandemic, a news release states.

