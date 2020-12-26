Dine out and thaw out: The Queensbury Hotel unveils dining igloos

“We didn’t realize it was going to be as popular so quickly,” he said. “We didn’t even put anything out, we just put them up.”

Each igloo requires a $25 reservation fee and can seat up to six people, but parties that spend more than $150 will be able to put the reservation fee toward their meal.

There will be two seatings per igloo a night and each structure will be able to be reserved for up to 90 minutes. A 30-minute waiting period is scheduled between each seating to air out each igloo and sanitize the inside with an electric static sprayer, which will kill any lingering particles.

“We’re doing everything in the best practice,” Herrick said.

Similar structures have been popping up in the area in recent years, including The Inn at Erlowest in Lake George, which has used the structures for the last several seasons, and the Barrel in Bolton.

With indoor dining reduced to just 50% and restaurants required to close at 10 p.m. under state guidelines, Herrick said he is hoping the igloos will help boost business, which is down between 35% and 45% this year.

“We’re excited for it,” he said. “Just kind of trying to do something different with everything that’s been going on, I think there’s kind of a market out there for people wanting to try new, safe things.”

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

