GLENS FALLS — A Diamond Point man is facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, after he was pulled over early Saturday morning in the city of Glens Falls.

According to Glens Falls police, David Forshay, 38, was stopped for operating a vehicle with no headlights on Grove Avenue in Glens Falls on Saturday at 2:24 a.m. Police said Forshay was intoxicated while operating the vehicle and his license was suspended.

Upon further investigation, police said Forshay was found to be in possession of cocaine and under the influence of both cocaine and alcohol.

He was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, driving with ability impaired-combined drugs/alcohol, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Forshay was processed and released with a ticket to appear at a later time in Glens Falls City Court for arraignment.