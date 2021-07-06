Diamond Point church to hold annual tasting event on July 17

QUEENSBURY — On Saturday, July 17, the annual “A Taste of Diamond Point” will return after a year off for an afternoon of food and friendship.

The event is hosted by the friends, volunteers and congregation of the Diamond Point Community Church.

Ten Diamond Point area establishments will be offering samples of their cuisine from noon to 2 p.m. under tents set up on the grounds of the church at 3699 Lake Shore Drive.

Church members will be selling tickets for $1 each, which “tasters” will use to purchase food samples.

Establishments in the vicinity of the church have been invited to join in the midday event, which, two years ago, brought more focus to the activities available at the seasonal church as well as providing a culinary festival highlighting area businesses.

Trustee Chris McKenna said this is the only fundraiser the church will sponsor this year.

Musician Ray Alexander will perform at the event.

Tickets will also be for sale for $1 each for raffle drawings every 15 minutes during the event.