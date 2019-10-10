WARRENSBURG — The Diamond Point Bridge over the Northway just outside of Warrensburg at Exit 23 will be reduced to a single alternating lane on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. as state Department of Transportation perform regular bridge maintenance.
The traffic will be controlled by flaggers. The work schedule is weather dependent.
Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones, according to a news release.
