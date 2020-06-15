Diamond Point Beach to open despite financial concerns

LAKE GEORGE — Diamond Point Beach may open this year after all.
The Town Board on Monday voted 4-1 to open the town-owned beach on July 1 contingent on the development of a safety plan and a review of the town’s finances. Usher Park Beach will remain closed over safety concerns.
Under the plan, operating hours would be reduced and additional staff would be needed to ensure all safety protocols put in place by the state to reduce to spread of COVID-19 are followed.
But concerns over a drop in sales tax revenue — a major source of income of the tourist-dependent community — left Supervisor Dennis Dickinson fiercely opposed to the decision.
“My idea of a solution is save the money we have now, survive the summer with this epidemic, and hopefully be able to limp into next year,” he said.
The town is currently facing a 27% drop in sales tax revenue because of the pandemic, which closed all non-essential businesses in the state and reduced restaurants to carry-out for more than two months.
Things have slowly started to reopen in recent weeks, but retailers and restaurants will only be permitted to operate at half capacity under state guidelines for the foreseeable future.
Restaurants in the Capital Region are expected to begin inviting dinners inside on Wednesday.
The town is projecting a 20-30% drop in sales tax revenue heading into next year’s budget, Dickinson said.
“If you spend the money now, you won’t have it for next year,” he said.
Dickinson’s concerns were echoed by Jim Martino, who heads the town’s department of grounds. The town, he said, could save $63,000 if its beaches remained closed.
The town will pay $32,000 for three lifeguards to patrol Shepard's Park Beach, which is owned by the village of Lake George. In return, the village maintains the town’s Gateway Project.
“It’s even exchange,” Martino said.
State beaches have been able to operate since Memorial Day weekend, but local beaches such as Diamond Point have remained closed over safety and financial concerns.
Board members said they appreciated the financial issues but have an obligation to taxpayers to open Diamond Point Beach.
Deputy Supervisor Vincent Corcitto said with municipalities throughout the state operating beaches, the board would have a tough time explaining to taxpayers why Diamond Point remains closed.
"It's an amenity. People want it, they pay taxes," he said.
A final plan for the beach's opening is not yet known, but residents can expect two lifeguards and two staff members enforcing social distancing guidelines.
Hours of operation will also be from 10 to 6.
