Diamond Point Beach to open despite financial concerns

LAKE GEORGE — Diamond Point Beach may open this year after all.

The Town Board on Monday voted 4-1 to open the town-owned beach on July 1 contingent on the development of a safety plan and a review of the town’s finances. Usher Park Beach will remain closed over safety concerns.

Under the plan, operating hours would be reduced and additional staff would be needed to ensure all safety protocols put in place by the state to reduce to spread of COVID-19 are followed.

But concerns over a drop in sales tax revenue — a major source of income of the tourist-dependent community — left Supervisor Dennis Dickinson fiercely opposed to the decision.

“My idea of a solution is save the money we have now, survive the summer with this epidemic, and hopefully be able to limp into next year,” he said.

The town is currently facing a 27% drop in sales tax revenue because of the pandemic, which closed all non-essential businesses in the state and reduced restaurants to carry-out for more than two months.

Things have slowly started to reopen in recent weeks, but retailers and restaurants will only be permitted to operate at half capacity under state guidelines for the foreseeable future.