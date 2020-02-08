Dewatering site assessed tax exempt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

First, there was the tax assessment challenge by former owner WCC, a real estate holding company of DA Collins, that left Fort Edward municipalities reeling from the impact with the school district still owing the county nearly $2 million. To the $871,000 tax delinquency currently owed by Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp, the new owner.

“From the county’s eyes, it’s a win, win,” said County Treasurer Al Nolette on Friday night. “The taxes stop accruing and if the sale to WL Plastics goes through, it will be enough to clear the taxes. And even if they don’t, $870,000 is much better than $1.2 million, which is what it was going up to.”

Since WL Plastics expressed interest in the site several months ago, supervisors and county staff have spent hours in meetings and planning sessions, rehashing the same issues: How will the company gain permanent access to the landlocked site? Who will replace a temporary bridge off Route 196? Who will take over the EPA’s mile and a half-long access road? Will WCC relinquish control over the only entrances? And what about the taxes?