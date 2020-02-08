Dewatering site assessed tax exempt

FORT EDWARD — With barely two weeks before a March 1 property tax deadline, the Fort Edward tax assessor changed the tax status of a portion of the former General Electric Co. dewatering site.
“It will be tax exempt,” said Chairman of the Warren and Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency Dave O’Brien, who is also Hampton supervisor.
This is a good thing, said O’Brien.
“It protects the community and it allows things to move forward,” he said, referring to the pending sale of a portion of the old dewatering site to Texas plastics’ manufacturer, WL Plastics. “With an anchor tenant it will be easier to attract other business.”
The new tax exempt status effectively stops more taxes from accruing on the site, which would make it much harder to sell.
The way O’Brien explained it, the current offer from WL Plastics covers the existing delinquent taxes, but it is less than what would have been owed after March 1. And without all the taxes being cleared, the site could not be subdivided, making a sale impossible.
“We want to stop the bleeding,” said Lester Losaw, Fort Edward supervisor on Friday evening.
Unpaid property taxes on the site have been an ongoing headache for the town, village, school district and county for several years.
First, there was the tax assessment challenge by former owner WCC, a real estate holding company of DA Collins, that left Fort Edward municipalities reeling from the impact with the school district still owing the county nearly $2 million. To the $871,000 tax delinquency currently owed by Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp, the new owner.
“From the county’s eyes, it’s a win, win,” said County Treasurer Al Nolette on Friday night. “The taxes stop accruing and if the sale to WL Plastics goes through, it will be enough to clear the taxes. And even if they don’t, $870,000 is much better than $1.2 million, which is what it was going up to.”
Since WL Plastics expressed interest in the site several months ago, supervisors and county staff have spent hours in meetings and planning sessions, rehashing the same issues: How will the company gain permanent access to the landlocked site? Who will replace a temporary bridge off Route 196? Who will take over the EPA’s mile and a half-long access road? Will WCC relinquish control over the only entrances? And what about the taxes?
And even though gaining tax exempt status might be a tourniquet-sized fix, it is part of a much larger and more complicated issue, that gives some supervisors reason to pause. And the unpaid tax issue, discussed at the January Washington County Board of Supervisors Finance Committee meeting in Fort Edward, concerns some.
Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks asked during the January meeting about who was going to pay the back taxes. And according to O’Brien, the county would be made whole if WL Plastics actually purchases the property because the sale will cover the back taxes.
On Friday, Nolette said that the tax exempt status has a temporary downside because no taxes are being collected on the $5.5 million property.
“There is short-term pain,” he said. “And significant gain for the future.”
And as soon as someone purchases the property, it goes back on the Fort Edward tax rolls, said Losaw.
There is a special meeting of the WWIDA on Monday at 4 p.m. in Fort Edward regarding the status of the WL Plastics sale.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.