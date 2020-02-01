Dewatering drama drones on

“We are looking where to give the property,” said EPA Regional Director Peter Lopez, who led the discussion.

But as the meeting progressed, it became increasingly clear, that WCC holds the key to the initiative moving forward. And absent a written commitment, the next moves are at an impasse.

Since WL Plastics expressed interest in the site several months ago, supervisors and county staff have spent hours in meetings and planning sessions, rehashing the same issues: How will the company gain permanent access to the landlocked site? Who will replace a temporary bridge off Route 196? Who will take over the EPA’s mile and a half-long access road? Will WCC relinquish control over the only entrances?

This five-year saga started with a several-year property tax controversy with WCC, which challenged the assessment when it owned the Fort Edward site. In late 2018, while still in litigation over taxes with the town, village and school district, WCC gifted the property to the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp., a small entity formed at the same time as the gift.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, WCC bought the north access parcel off Route 196 from Mary Webb and maintained ownership of the south entrance, so it controlled both entrances to the property. WCC still own the parcels, leaving the site landlocked.