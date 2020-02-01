Dewatering drama drones on

FORT EDWARD — The interminable saga of garnering access to a landlocked portion of the former General Electric Co. dewatering site continued on Friday, as nearly 55 interested parties gathered in Fort Edward to put their respective cards on the table.
“I wanted everybody to hear the same thing,” said Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Sam Hall, who scheduled the special board meeting. “We all heard the same thing, we may interpret it differently, but all the principals were in the room ... this issue with the road has to be resolved.”
During the meeting, it was evident that the stakeholders — Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, Washington County Board of Supervisors, Washington County administration, the towns of Fort Edward and Kingsbury, the Canal Corporation, the Environmental Protection Agency, Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp., the Warren and Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency and real estate holding company WCC — had at times disparate goals.
Nonetheless, all agreed that industrial development of the dewatering site was important and that Texas-based WL Plastics cannot close on the property without durable access to the site.
At issue is a road that the EPA wants to convey to a municipality and a temporary bridge at the northern end of the road. But no one wants to take ownership of the roadway or to replace the $1.2 million bridge, until WCC ownership of the north, south, wharf and rail entrances to the dewatering site are deeded over to the towns.
“We are looking where to give the property,” said EPA Regional Director Peter Lopez, who led the discussion.
But as the meeting progressed, it became increasingly clear, that WCC holds the key to the initiative moving forward. And absent a written commitment, the next moves are at an impasse.
Since WL Plastics expressed interest in the site several months ago, supervisors and county staff have spent hours in meetings and planning sessions, rehashing the same issues: How will the company gain permanent access to the landlocked site? Who will replace a temporary bridge off Route 196? Who will take over the EPA’s mile and a half-long access road? Will WCC relinquish control over the only entrances?
This five-year saga started with a several-year property tax controversy with WCC, which challenged the assessment when it owned the Fort Edward site. In late 2018, while still in litigation over taxes with the town, village and school district, WCC gifted the property to the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp., a small entity formed at the same time as the gift.
Additionally, WCC bought the north access parcel off Route 196 from Mary Webb and maintained ownership of the south entrance, so it controlled both entrances to the property. WCC still own the parcels, leaving the site landlocked.
WCC attorney Michael O’Connor said in the meeting that WCC was willing to deed the parcels over to the FELPDC or the IDA. But the offer was verbal and town and county officials want a specific offer in writing.
“The access issues have been well documented,” said Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan. “I’m a bit surprised to hear that these were only recently brought to light again with the pending project being considered. I don’t believe Kingsbury nor the county have any basis for negotiation on the conveyance from the EPA until the privately held right of ways are transferred to the county or towns.”
According to Hogan, the bridge has been deemed temporary by GE, the EPA, county public works officials and the Kingsbury highway superintendent.
“Because county officials, in the past, have communicated an unwillingness to ‘accept’ a temporary, non-permanent bridge, Kingsbury can’t accept our portion of the road and undertake the risk of a bridge failure,” Hogan said. “Our town budget simply can’t retain that level of financial risk.”
After Friday’s meeting, Putnam Supervisor Darrell Wilson said that initially it seemed like a simple solution.
“Trust me, I didn’t understand,” said Wilson. “Now I understand how many strings are on each layer. It’s not as clean as I thought it was.”
Wilson added that the supervisors cannot commit to something that was not budgeted.
“I just think that we are looking for a compromise that allows the community to grow,” he said. “We were not elected to put the taxpayer’s dollars at risk.”
While nothing was resolved in the nearly two-hour meeting, Hall formed a working group of supervisors — Brian Campbell, Hebron, Darrell Wilson, Putnam, Jay Skellie, Jackson, Dana Hogan, Kingsbury, Lester Losaw, Fort Edward and Bob Henke, Argyle — to try and set some goals and timelines.
“We need a committee to explore the land with the EPA,” Hall said. “We want to look at the long term and we need to get this taken care of.”
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.