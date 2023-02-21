WILTON — The general manager of the Wilton Mall is asking town residents to "reimagine" the mall as he hopes to usher in the next evolution of the shopping center.

Mike Shaffer, who spent 30 years in retail prior to his past 11 years at the mall, said the application with the town for 384 rental units where the vacant Bon-Ton space stands is just "the next evolution of the mall."

"We've been evolving. This residential component is the next evolution and will be a catalyst for attracting future business, entertainment, restaurants, services and retail," Shaffer told a small group of media representatives on Tuesday afternoon.

A panel consisting of a developer and representatives from Macerich, the real estate investment trust company based in California that owns the mall, along with Shaffer, held a meeting on Tuesday in a store just recently vacated, to share the most recent application that was submitted to the Wilton Town Board to add housing to the mall's 101-acre lot.

The representatives from Macerich and Paramount will appear before the Wilton Town Board on March 2 at 7 p.m. hoping to set a date for a public hearing to allow the project to move forward.

Shaffer explained that over 10 years ago, when the mall first opened the Healthy Living Market and Cafe and Planet Fitness, it wasn't the original intent of the mall, but the spaces vacated by large department stores were put to good use. He also cited the recent lease with Saratoga Hospital for medical offices in the space that used to house Sears before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mall manager was joined by Macerich Manager of Development Jamie Wolbert, Vice President of Development Tawney Farmer, Senior Marketing Manager Debra County, as well as Tom Settle, principal developer at Paramount Development.

Shaffer went on to discuss the decline of healthy malls that don't pivot to the needs of the community and the impact stores closing have on the rest of the mall.

Farmer likened the domino effect of stores closing their doors to spreading "like cancer."

"One the big box store closes its doors and the little guys around it don't get any traffic and they close and that leg of the mall dies off. It just spreads like cancer," she said during the meeting.

Settle spoke about the benefits of the planned development, or what he referred to as a community, on the mall property, but also wanted to be clear the retail space wouldn't be replaced.

The site plans only ask for the zoning to allow for a maximum of 400 rental units, which would almost be met by the plans from the developers.

The plans submitted to the Town Board and Planning Board in 2022 seek to redevelop the 14-acre space once occupied by Bon-Ton and build a four-story building with 296 apartments and 88 townhouse units. The plans also include a 12,000- to 20,000-square-foot clubhouse with either a basketball court or indoor pool for residents.

The apartment building would be connected to the mall, but protected by a 'gated' system accessed by residents via their cellphones.

Settle said the apartments would be more one- and two-bedroom apartments, with a breakdown of 50% one bedrooms, 40% two bedrooms and the remaining 10% three bedrooms. The majority of the townhouses would be two- or three-bedroom multiple level units with attached garages.

Rent is projected to start at $2,000.

"We want to give more value for the money," Settle said about the rent.

He explained the goal was to offer "everything the other guys had and more" in terms of luxuries and on-site amenities.

Shaffer was most focused on the future of the mall and what the redevelopment could mean for future opportunities at Wilton Mall.

He believes the creation of housing on the property will breathe new life into the shopping center and create an environment where people can "live, work and play."

Currently, the mall houses a Saratoga County Sheriff's Office substation rent free and frequently hosts police K-9 training and provides space for firefighting drills. It also allows boat and RV shows to occupy the center strip of the mall, to drive more traffic inside for the remaining retailers.

More information including all the artist renderings of the plans and the timeline of the application can be found at www.reimaginewiltonmall.com.

The panel encouraged members of the public to submit feedback on the project online.