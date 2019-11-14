GLENS FALLS — Developer Sonny Bonacio said Thursday that he plans to bid on the project to build The Market on South Street.
Bonacio said he is waiting for the city to develop its final criteria for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, but he has some concepts in mind — none he was willing to share.
The city has taken down the old OTB building on South Street and buildings next to it to prepare for The Market, a 10,000-square-foot facility that will serve as the year-round farmers market and event space.
Bonacio said he is excited about the redevelopment of South Street as a catalyst for that section of the city. He would like to incorporate the former Sandy’s Clam Bar at 41 South St., which he purchased in April for $305,000, into the bid.
“At that point in time, we will fold that property in and try to create the most unique property in (the city) and try to win it,” he said Thursday at a "Power Breakfast" event.
A couple of hundred people attended the breakfast at The Queensbury Hotel, sponsored by the Albany Business Review, to learn about the Glens Falls real estate market with a panel that also featured real estate agent Mark Levack, developer Peter Hoffman and residential developer Dawn Davidson.
Levack said he is working with some developers interested in creating a neighborhood convenience store in what he only described as being in the vicinity of Glens Falls Hospital. He said he envisions it as similar to the newsstands of the past, where people could get a cup of coffee, some whole foods and some other convenience store items.
The idea is in the preliminary stages right now.
“They’re doing business plans right now. It won’t be on the scale of a Railroad Avenue,” he said referring to the mixed-use neighborhood in Saratoga Springs.
Levack cited that as an example of a development he would like to see replicated in Glens Falls with some high-end condominiums
Residents have clamored for a downtown grocery store.
However, Jerry Golub, vice chairman of the Golub Corp., which owns Price Chopper/Market 32, said at the forum that there needs to be more of a critical mass of residents living downtown for there to be any interest.
“It’s a numbers game,” he said.
Levack also would like to see some type of entertainment or sports complex or park and recreation area downtown for families. He cited the former Niagara Mohawk gas plant on Mohican Street, which is being cleaned up, as one potential opportunity.
More residents downtown
Bonacio said one trend he has noticed is more people are interested in living downtown because they like being near restaurants and shops.
“People enjoy walking again. They enjoy going from place to place,” he said. “(Apartment tenants) come in with two cars and a year later, they haven’t moved one of the cars.”
Davidson, a Queensbury High School graduate, provided the real estate perspective. She owns 58 apartments. She recently renovated the Bemis Place apartments on Sherman Avenue, which was six buildings with 39 units of apartments that had significant deferred maintenance.
“Everything is white, clean and beautiful — all new roofs, heating systems, windows and every surface of the interior, we renovated,” she said.
She lives in Boston and after working in the ad agency and being a stay-at-home mother, she wanted to get into real estate. She was looking for an opportunity in the Glens Falls area and the city checked all the boxes in providing a good return on investment. It is a growth industry.
“In 2018, we became a renter's nation. For the first time in United States history, renters outpace buyers,” she said.
Davidson said many of her units are rented by young professionals or couples, who work at the hospital or Finch Paper, or in the Saratoga Springs area.
Levack said the millennial generation is flocking back to the cities.
“A lot of people want to have the convenience of what urban living offers. You can walk to your restaurant or your library or you bank or your civic center,” he said.
Levack said the city is seeing a lot of new developers, including Brooklyn native Brian Bronzino, who has purchased the Colvin Building at 206 Glen St.
Downstate residents visit the Glens Falls region and decided to invest, according to Levack.
“They fall in love with the region. They say it's a great place to live — not a great place to earn a living sometime,” he said.
Hoffman said he got in early on buying in Glens Falls — starting in 2004 — when things were a lot different.
“The tumbleweed was blowing down the streets. There was a lot of boarded-up buildings. We did our first building with a leap of faith that the city needed quality A-class space,” he said.
Hoffman purchased the old post office on Warren Street, which was slated for demolition, and renovated it into office space. The Social Security Administration will be leasing the first floor beginning next year, he announced.
Hoffman is looking at purchasing additional properties, but did not disclose what they are.
“They're under the radar. They’re not listed properties,” he said.
Hoffman said Glens Falls is uniquely positioned because it is in between Saratoga Springs and Lake George. The rents for office and commercial space are more affordable than Saratoga Springs.
Bonacio said cultural events, such as the Adirondack Film Festival, that Glens Falls has are also an asset. These events attract people with disposable income, he said.
The panelists said they see the trend in local growth continuing, despite what may happen with the national economy. Local developers have access to financing through local banks, and while real estate prices have ticked up, they are still reasonable.
Bonacio said it is important to keep up the positive momentum and not be deterred by any naysayers who are resistant to change.
Growth in the city has to happen organically, with the right mix of restaurants, cultural attractions like museums and theaters, and residents, Bonacio said.
“If you artificially to try to jam too much of one thing, it's never successful,” he said.
Own downside is high taxes, but Levack said the city is making strides in reducing its spending to try to reduce the tax rate. However, there is only so much to cut. More development will help broaden the tax base, he said.
He remains optimistic.
“I've never seen the city of Glen Falls more poised for meaningful growth and development ... than right now because of the critical mass we have of developers,” Levack said.
We don't need "high end" condos that no one can afford. We need low cost, affordable housing.
