GLENS FALLS — Developer and business owner Jerry Nudi is under contract to buy the old Glens Falls armory building for potential business or medical offices or event space.
“I have a few ideas but I’m not solid on anything. It’s really a purchase to preserve the building to put together something that is marketable,” he told the EDC Warren County board of directors on Tuesday morning.
Nudi was the developer of the Holiday Inn Express near Northway Exit 18 in Queensbury.
He said he had been interested in the former armory in the past when it went up for auction, but it was not right time.
Nudi said he does not like the building at 131 Warren St. just sitting idle.
“I’m in a business to make a profitable business. I’m not just looking to purchase it and sit on it and have the building go to waste,” he said.
His immediate short-term priority is to protect the building from the winter elements. Among the capital needs are a roof and replacement of old boilers.
Finch Paper currently owns the building. Chief Financial Officer Alex Rotolo said the company does not have any plans for the property.
The EDC owns the adjacent lot at 139 Warren St. Nudi would like to purchase that lot and use it as parking for the redevelopment at the armory.
