Developer officially abandons plans to develop corner of Glen and Bay streets in Glens Falls

He hopes to break ground later this year or early next spring.

“It is what it is,” Patten said.

His first step is to acquire a pair of zoning variances that would address density and lot coverage language in the city’s zoning law.

But a May 13 letter addressed to John Lapper, an attorney representing Patten, from City Attorney Karen Judd has seemingly cleared the way for the variances to go through.

In the letter, Judd wrote that that city’s interruption of the zoning law requires no variances for the site.

“This communication is provided with the understanding the Mr. Patten and 333 Glen Street Associates LLC will be terminating their contract for the sale of 333 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY, and Mr. Patten’s withdrawal of his site plan review application for this parcel,” the letter reads.

Hall, on Tuesday, echoed support for Patten’s plans, adding the zoning variance is still needed but believes the Zoning Board of Appeals will look favorably on the changes.