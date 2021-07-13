Developer officially abandons plans to develop corner of Glen and Bay streets in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Developer Chris Patten has officially abandoned plans to construct a multi-story apartment complex on a small piece of undeveloped green space at the corner of Glen and Bay streets.
The Queensbury-based developer is now hoping to construct a three-story, 20-unit apartment complex just north of the site between Union Street and Goodwin Avenue, directly behind Heritage Apartments.
He is hoping to attain the necessary zoning variances for the project to move forward later this month. The variance has the backing of city officials, including Mayor Dan Hall.
“I’m hoping that it goes through with no problems because the city has instructed me that’s where they’d like to see development,” Patten said.
The new plans come two months after a verbal agreement between Patten and the city was reached that would see the developer relinquish his contract to purchase the downtown parcel, effectively clearing the way for the city to acquire the land.
The property, which sits next to the historic Episcopal Church of the Messiah near City Park, is owned by 333 Glen Street Associates, the company that owns the nearby Monument Square office building and parking garage.
As part of the agreement, Patten was set to receive a letter of support from the city addressing zoning concerns related to the new project located along Union Street. The property, which is currently used as a parking lot, is also owned by 333 Glen Street Associates.
The agreement was reached following months of wrangling between Patten and city officials regarding the future of small piece of undeveloped land.
Patten had originally sought to construct a five-story, 64-unit apartment complex at the site, but altered his plans numerous times in a bid to gain Planning Board approval. At one point, he offered to donate nearly half the property to the city so the land could be preserved as a park.
But his proposed plans faced fierce oppositions from residents and city officials — including Hall — who argued the property should be preserved as a park, despite language in the city’s zoning laws allowing the parcel to be developed for multiple purposes, including multi-family dwellings.
Hall, on multiple occasions, decline to rule out the use of eminent domain to acquire the property.
Patten said he would have liked to move forward with his plans for the corner of Glen and Bay streets, but noted the Union Street property is located in close proximity to the downtown area, where demand for apartments is high.
He hopes to break ground later this year or early next spring.
“It is what it is,” Patten said.
His first step is to acquire a pair of zoning variances that would address density and lot coverage language in the city’s zoning law.
But a May 13 letter addressed to John Lapper, an attorney representing Patten, from City Attorney Karen Judd has seemingly cleared the way for the variances to go through.
In the letter, Judd wrote that that city’s interruption of the zoning law requires no variances for the site.
“This communication is provided with the understanding the Mr. Patten and 333 Glen Street Associates LLC will be terminating their contract for the sale of 333 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY, and Mr. Patten’s withdrawal of his site plan review application for this parcel,” the letter reads.
Hall, on Tuesday, echoed support for Patten’s plans, adding the zoning variance is still needed but believes the Zoning Board of Appeals will look favorably on the changes.
He said the city has yet to reach a deal to purchase the property at the corner of Glen and Bay streets, but noted the city is still interested in acquiring the property. He did not have a timeframe for when a deal would be reached.
“We have interest in buying it, but again there are some roadblocks and we’re dealing with them,” Hall said. “It’s a real estate deal and I really can’t comment on it.”
The Zoning Board of Appeals is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.