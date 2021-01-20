Developer hoping for growth with Moreau's Route 9 sewer line

MOREAU — As work continues on the Route 9 sewer line project, a local developer is replacing a residential house with a commercial office building just feet away from where the sewer will end.
Developer Lee Horning has other property to build on as well, and he’s hoping to create a shopping center when the sewer line attracts big projects.
“We need a chain store down here to draw traffic,” he said.
Route 9 gets plenty of traffic. “But they go by, nobody stops,” he said.
Once one big-box store encourages customers to stop, he expects many smaller retail stores will flourish.
“I’m hoping the area will pick up commercially,” he said. “I think it will. I think sewer is a good thing.”
For now, though, he can’t depend on customers stopping by.
“I’m looking to do professional offices that don’t depend on the traffic,” he said.
He supports sewer, though he noted that he doesn't need it for the small projects he is doing now. They have only one or two bathrooms, for day-time only use. A septic system handles that easily.
He put in a Planning Board site plan review application for 1496 Route 9, where he wants to build professional offices for an attorney, hair salon and insurance agent.
The meeting will be held Jan. 25, through Zoom.
The Planning Board will also continue considering a proposal by another developer, Bob Vittengl, to break up the closed Route 9 Autoworld into three commercial lots, with two new commercial office buildings.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.