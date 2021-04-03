Developer Chris Patten speaks out

Patten said he has reached out to Bruno seeking a sketch plan review to discuss his proposed apartment complex, but has never heard back.

Instead, he brought a set of incomplete renderings before the Planning Board last month in the hopes of gaining additional feedback. The proposal was quickly tabled for lacking details.

“I shouldn’t have had to do that,” Patten said.

Under city law, developers are encouraged to go through a sketch plan review to receive feedback on plans before paying for costly site plans.

“At the sketch plan conference, the Planning Board will determine if the proposal is in conformity to the master plan and, to the extent feasible, shall provide the applicant with an indication of whether the proposal, in its rough concept, is acceptable or should be modified before expenditures for more detailed planning are made,” the city’s zoning laws read.

In a March 3 email, a day after the last Planning Board meeting, Patten emailed board members again looking for a sketch plan review.

“I would (like) to schedule a time to meet with you and board members to review plans and discuss design for the proposed building on Glen & Bay,” the email reads.