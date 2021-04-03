Developer Chris Patten speaks out

GLENS FALLS — Chris Patten has grown increasingly frustrated with what he perceives as a coordinated effort by city officials to thwart his plans to develop a small piece of vacant green space at the corner of Glen and Bay streets.
Now, the developer is speaking out, accusing city officials, including Mayor Dan Hall, of using their influence to block his plans to build a four-story apartment complex on the parcel located in the heart of downtown, while attempting to broker a back-door deal to acquire it so it can be preserved as a park.
In an interview with The Post-Star, Patten said the mayor, during a pair of conversations last year, expressed concerns about his “legacy” should the property be developed while he’s in office, and suggested the project be relocated to the South Street corridor, so the city can preserve the privately owned parcel as green space.
“I’m just sick of the way they’re treating me, the way they’re going behind closed doors and the little stall tactics and all the things they’re doing,” Patten said.
Patten said he has received pushback on his project since presenting his original proposal to build a five-story, 64-unit apartment complex at the site before the Common Council last August in the hopes of acquiring a necessary zoning change.
The city has since expressed interest in purchasing the parcel, but officials have not ruled out seizing the property — which sits next to the historic Episcopal Church of the Messiah, across from City Park — through eminent domain.
Patten has revised his proposal multiple times in order to address residents’ concerns with the hopes of gaining site-plan approval.
His latest concept, which calls for 21 single-bedroom apartment units throughout a 17,400-square-foot four-story building, is expected to be reviewed by the city’s Planning Board on Tuesday.
But he said pushback on the project extends to some members of the Planning Board, including its chairman, Daniel Bruno.
Bruno, Patten said, has failed to respond to multiple emails regarding the proposed project, including a March 3 request to hold a sketch plan review to receive additional feedback on his plans — a move that is “strongly” encouraged, according to city zoning laws.
In a follow-up phone conversation to discuss a parking easement for the project last month, Patten said Bruno lost his temper and called him a “son of a b—-h” while refusing to provide a request for the necessary parking requirements for the project in writing.
Bruno did not respond to multiple Post-Star requests seeking comment.
“I can’t believe that’s the way he is,” Patten said. “I cannot — unprofessional in the utmost.”
Meanwhile, Hall confirmed some of what Patten said, including the conversations about his legacy as mayor and suggesting a site along South Street for the proposed apartment complex be considered.
Hall, however, rejected any notion that the city is trying to take the property away from Patten or that he has used his position as mayor to influence other city officials.
He added that he is keeping a close eye on the project as it makes its way through the planning process, but would ultimately like to see the parcel remain green space.
“We’re a friendly place to do business with. If the Planning Board decides that that’s the project that needs to go there, then that will happen,” Hall said.
Months in the making
Patten has been developing the proposed apartment complex for more than nine months, when he first entered into a contract with 333 Glen Street Associates to purchase the parcel.
But during that time, he said he has had little luck when reaching out to city officials, including those on the Planning Board.
Patten said he has reached out to Bruno seeking a sketch plan review to discuss his proposed apartment complex, but has never heard back.
Instead, he brought a set of incomplete renderings before the Planning Board last month in the hopes of gaining additional feedback. The proposal was quickly tabled for lacking details.
“I shouldn’t have had to do that,” Patten said.
Under city law, developers are encouraged to go through a sketch plan review to receive feedback on plans before paying for costly site plans.
“At the sketch plan conference, the Planning Board will determine if the proposal is in conformity to the master plan and, to the extent feasible, shall provide the applicant with an indication of whether the proposal, in its rough concept, is acceptable or should be modified before expenditures for more detailed planning are made,” the city’s zoning laws read.
In a March 3 email, a day after the last Planning Board meeting, Patten emailed board members again looking for a sketch plan review.
“I would (like) to schedule a time to meet with you and board members to review plans and discuss design for the proposed building on Glen & Bay,” the email reads.
The email continues: “I am available any day this week or next; late morning or afternoons work best for me. Please let me know how that can be coordinated at your earliest convenience as I would like to resubmit for April’s fast-approaching meeting submission.”
Patten said he never received a response, but added he gathered enough feedback during the last meeting to move forward with the project.
“I’m human just like everyone else. I’m not going to drop $20,000 or $30,000 on something that they are going to make me redo,” he said.
Patten believes his latest proposal meets the city’s zoning requirements and has paid $30,000 for a new set of renderings.
Meeting a demand
Patten said his proposed project would help meet the growing demand for apartments in the city, while lowering taxes and providing new customers for downtown businesses.
“There’s a demand for brand new, energy efficient, sustainable, good-quality housing, and the demand is outpacing supply by the tenfold,” he said.
Patten also said he has no plans to acquire a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement, and since he is planning to build only single-unit apartments, there will be no impact on local schools.
But Hall said he believes the that property would be better suited as green space and has heard from numerous residents who feel the same.
He added he has made the owners of 333 Glen Street Associates aware that the city has an interest in the property.
The city attempted to acquire the property in January, asking the Planning Board to put a condition on the subdivided parcel giving the city the first chance to purchase the land.
The condition was rejected.
But Hall said he has not ruled out the use of eminent domain to seize the property, but added there are no discussions to do so taking place.
A decision to seize the property, Hall said, will be up to the Common Council.
“I’m not ruling out anything. It’s not something that I want to do, but again I’m listening to the citizens, and that will be up to the Common Council,” Hall said.
Legacy concerns
Patten, however, believes talk of eminent domain sends the wrong message to developers like him, who want to help restore the city.
He owns several buildings throughout the city, including 274 Glen St., and knows that the tax burden is high.
Seizing the property to build a park is going to make the issue worse, he said.
“They’re going to take that off the tax rolls and then they’re going to own it, and they’re going to have less taxable property,” Patten said. “It infuriates me.”
He maintains that he is willing to work with city officials and local residents to come up with the best design for his proposed complex.
But the mayor, Patten said, appears more concerned about his legacy, than doing what is right for the city, and has expressed those sentiments to him last year.
Hall confirmed the conversation took place, and compared the project to the Burger King near Cool Insuring Arena, which was approved while Ed Bartholomew was mayor.
The fast-food restaurant, he said, is still widely criticized despite all of Bartholomew’s other accomplishments.
Asked why he would mention his legacy during a conversation about a proposed apartment complex, Hall said: “Why do you think?”
“It will be Chris’s legacy, too,” he added.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.