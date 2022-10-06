Destroyed building was once a fine hotel

HUDSON FALLS — The Maple Street apartment building that burned down this week was once considered one of the finer and best-known hotels in Washington County.

Now the historic building is a pile of asbestos-laden rubble in the village of Hudson Falls.

Peter Lemery, 47, of Hudson Falls, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, after an investigation into the fire that displaced 15 people in seven families. He will be arraigned Oct. 12.

The building was known as the Clark House when William B. Clark broke ground on the east section of hotel in 1886. It was completed in early 1887.

“The Clark name goes way back in Sandy Hill’s history. We have a Clark Street as well,” said historian R. Paul McCarty. “Many families can trace their relationships to them. … It just goes way back generations.”

The hotel sat next to the original courthouse, which was moved to Maple Street when the new courthouse was built across the street in the 1870s, McCarty said.

The newer portion on the west side of the hotel was completed in 1888. The “commodious structure” was ready to receive guests when a Post-Star reporter visited the annex in early May of 1888.

The 60-by-30-foot annex was divided into 12 roomy sleeping apartments and a 20-by-40-foot dining room, according to the article. The building was skirted by a double-decked piazza.

W.D. Nash and H.N. Rogers furnished the sleeping apartments in ash, and Howe & Ambler adorned the floor with their best Brussels carpets, the article explains.

“Together with the old structure, there will be 100 feet front, and twenty sleeping rooms,” The Post-Star reported. “The hotel will be lighted by electricity, and heated by steam.”

The location of the parlor, reading room and office remained unchanged.

“Landlord Clark and Clerk Gardner, who, by the way, are noted for their suavity and skill in entertaining guests, will undoubtedly maintain the reputation which the house has held since its opening,” the article said.

The house was run by proprietor P.G. Holbrook until May 1899, when James McCaghey of New York, a former resident of Sandy Hill, leased the Clark House for a term of five years and also purchased the interests of P.G. Holbrook, according to another Post-Star article.

In the spring of 1907, the name of the establishment became the Kingsbury Inn.

In July of 1919, William B. Clark, who was in poor health, asked that his license be canceled. He was planning to leave town to recuperate in Clintonville for the summer. He planned to have an assistant operate the hotel and continue serving meals and providing lodging, a Post-Star article reported on July 8, 1919.

Clark also sensed that Prohibition would cause a downturn in his hotel business.

“Under the management of Mr. Clark the hotel always bore a good reputation and the laws relating to the sale of intoxicants were observed to the letter,” the article explained. “Mr. Clark is a hotel man who is convinced that the nation will be bone dry in a short time and is making ready for the reconstruction period in the business.”

Just a week later, The Post-Star reported that Clark was ready to close the hotel. He listed the building for sale.

“Mr. Clark has considered the advisability of keeping the hotel open for boarders,” the article explained, “but the scarcity of cooks and waitresses together with the high wages demanded has led the proprietor to believe that the venture would prove unsuccessful.”

The doors to the Clark House, also called the Kingsbury Inn, closed.

In March of 1920, the former inn was being remodeled under the direction of James C. Gibson, who made alterations to the part of the building once used as an office and bar room.

“These quarters will be remodeled for store purposes and will be occupied by Augustus J. LaPan as an electrical establishment,” according to The Post-Star. “Mr. LaPan will take possession as soon as the changes have been made. The apartment adjoining will also be fitted up for store purposes but has not as yet been leased. The building also will be arranged to accommodate six families. The work will be rushed to a speedy completion.”

The article also blamed Prohibition for the demise of the once prominent hotel.

When the property burned down Monday, it was an apartment building owned by TNT Rentals LLC. The remains were torn down Tuesday.

“It’s a shame that we lost it,” McCarty said, “it really is.”