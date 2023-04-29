GLENS FALLS — The dreary, gray sky did little to deter the hungry hoard of wing wranglers who gathered in Glens Falls Saturday.

Sixteen vendors packed the area around Glen Street as well as City Park, serving drinks and other treats, including live music and beer for Wing Fest. But the stars of the day were the wings, and there were plenty to go around.

“There was a 120-pound requirement of each restaurant,” explained Cam Cardinale, director of strategy and operations for Advokate, LLC, the marketing firm for the Glens Falls Collaborative, which organizes the event.

This year, the organization selected six community members to judge the wings and vote for the best in show. There were also several people’s choice awards.

The highlight of the festival was the second annual inferno hot wing-eating competition, held in honor of Michael DuBray, who helped found the wing fest. Proceeds from the $25 entrance fee went to the Michael DuBray Scholorship Fund.

Each contestant was given a selection of six hot wings, with spice levels measuring 500,000 Scoville units. Once those were completely consumed, each contestant had to finish three additional wings, with a spice level of 6 million Scoville units. To place that in perspective, the average jalapeno pepper ranges from between 2,500 to 8,000 Scoville units.

After scarfing down every speck of flesh from each bone, the warriors of wingdom had to test their mettle with a three-minute “cook time” where they weren’t permitted to drink any fluids or cool their mouths in any way. The second, and third contestants to consume their wings and complete the three-minute cook time won the silver and bronze medals respectively, but in the end it was Sean Thomas from Ballston Spa who took home the trophy and bragging rights for the year.

“I saw that there was a trophy involved and I told my dad this morning, ‘I’m gonna go win that trophy today,’” Thomas said.

Winners of the judge’s choice award was Davidson's Brothers.

Winners of the people’s choice aware were Davidson's Brothers, best wings; Farmacy, best meatless wings; and Papa's Diner, best rookie and best visitor.