FORT EDWARD — A Granville man who solicited a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old boy was sentenced to probation Friday despite his re-arrest while awaiting sentencing.
Kevin J. Burch, 53, was sentenced to 5 years on probation for his guilty plea in April to felony disseminating indecent material to a minor. The charge stemmed from his sending of photos of his genitalia via online messenger to a boy he knew to be under the age of 17 and his attempts to arrange a sexual encounter with the teen.
Weeks after he pleaded guilty, and while free awaiting sentencing, Burch was arrested in the village of Granville last month on a misdemeanor menacing charge for allegedly threatening to harm an 18-year-old man he knows.
The teen's father said Burch had “stalked” his son for an extensive period of time, and he believed Burch was trying to groom the teen for a sexual relationship when the alleged threat occurred.
In court on Friday, Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said county Judge Kelly McKeighan determined the allegations, which Burch denies, were not severe enough to warrant undoing the plea deal. Burch was on probation for a misdemeanor conviction for criminal possession of stolen property at the time of the felony arrest.
Jordan said the probation sentence will result in the longest period of supervision for Burch, who faced a maximum of 4 years in prison.
"He will be under the strict supervision of our probation department," Jordan said. "If he violates probation, there will be consequences."
His lawyer, Kurt Mausert, could not be reached for comment Monday.
The probation sentence was imposed despite a social media campaign seeking to create public pressure to send Burch to jail by the father of the teen who Burch was accused of menacing.
He put numerous posts on Bennington Cinemas' page on Facebook about the case, urging readers to call Jordan's and McKeighan's offices to express concern and demand that Burch be sent to jail. He called Burch a "menace" and said he has repeatedly sought to arrange sexual encounters with teens.
Burch will have to register as a sex offender, and could face up to 4 years in state prison if found to have violated probation.
