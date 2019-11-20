Figuring out the results of an election is not as easy as it might seem when voters slide their ballots into the ballot-reading machines on election night.
Workers at county Board of Elections offices spend weeks counting ballots afterwards — checking the machines, hand-counting absentee ballots, recording every single name in every write-in box.
“It’s not just roll the machines back and put them in a closet,” laughed Washington County Election Commissioner Jeff Curtis.
His fellow commissioner, Leslie Allen, added that workers checked all of the bags of ballots counted by the machines before they started counting absentee ballots this week.
But that’s where the process diverts.
In Washington County, every absentee ballot envelope is opened, and the ballot is slid into a ballot-reading machine. It takes about 15 seconds. The machine then produces a receipt and the commissioners use old-fashioned pencil-and-paper to add up the totals for each candidate.
In Warren County, commissioners have a small, countertop machine that can read ballots in less than a second. It’s so fast that both election commissioners have to work together — one feeding the ballots in while the other catches them as they coming flying out the other end.
Washington County commissioners know full well how much faster the Warren County commissioners can count absentees.
“But they have a lot more absentees than we do,” Curtis said philosophically.
Allen noted that the machine is expensive. Her calculator and pencil are what the budget can afford.
Warren County commissioners offered sympathy.
“Do they have to hand count?” Beth McLaughlin asked, before showing off her new Clear Ballot machine. “It is so fast.”
But they still have to do the addition by hand, race by race, adding the number of absentee votes to the numbers from election night.
They have asked their vendor for a way to “dump” all of the election night totals into Clear Ballot so that it can give them a final total instantaneously.
“Then we wouldn’t have been sitting here since 8 o’clock this morning,” Commissioner Bill VanNess said.
There’s hope for a future without two commissioners checking each other’s math by hand.
“We signed up with our vendor to be the pilot, to tell them what we like and don’t like,” VanNess said.
And although they don’t yet have a way to tell the machine what the election night results were, they can tell it which race they need numbers on first.
“We can direct what report we want. That way we can tell the people here who are waiting,” VanNess said.
Now all of the undecided races are counted. Commissioners in both counties are left with the long, slow process of adding up the totals for all the other races. It will take more than a week before all of that is done.
