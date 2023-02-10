WARRENSBURG — About 90% of the design phase for a new streetlight system has been completed and is ready for review, Town Board member John Alexander reported Wednesday at the board’s regular monthly meeting. The latest report from the consultant “looks very favorable to what our needs are,” Alexander said.

The board voted in August to proceed with purchasing the existing streetlights from National Grid and converting them to digitally controlled LEDs, at an estimated cost of $587,219. The change would save the town $45,900 per year with a payback period of less than 11 years, Alexander said.

“It will be an advantage to us,” Alexander said.

Alexander said he would bring Casey Mastro, a senior account executive with New York Power Authority’s Smart Street Lighting NY office, to a meeting with local officials to discuss the proposed design.

But Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, who was enthusiastic about the project when it was voted on, was skeptical.

“The only way I can approve this is if they can prove to me that it will reduce the lighting district tax,” Geraghty said.

Property owners in the lighting tax district are paying $120,000 per year now, he said. He wasn’t convinced there would be savings if the town has to take out a bond to pay for equipment.

“To me, the saving are immense,” Alexander said. Not only do LEDs consume less energy but the town will be able to control the lights itself, he said.

Alexander said he has a database from NYPA of other towns that have converted.

“I’ve heard nothing but favorable comments,” he said.

In other business:

The board set a public hearing for 7 p.m. March 8 for comments on whether the town should grant a 10% property tax exemption for owner-occupied homes of active firefighters and EMS members. Geraghty said a new state law allows taxing entities to grant the exemption but doubted it would help most Warrensburg first responders. They would have to choose between a $200 state income tax credit that they can already claim and the property tax exemption, and their property would have to be assessed at more than $200,000 for the exemption to be worth more than the credit, he said.

The board approved a resolution to take the owner of 91 River St. to court to force cleanup. The property is across the street from the former Grist Mill restaurant, which was destroyed by a fire in 2020. The town has tried to work with the owner for four or five months without success, Geraghty said. “This is the next step,” he said. According to Warren County online tax records, the property is owned by MSRY LLC. Its mailing address is a post office box in Glens Falls.

Property values in town continue to rise, according to the assessor’s report. Geraghty said the town’s equalization rate is 97% this year but will likely drop into the 80s next year. The town’s last revaluation was in 2008. The board approved having the assessor put out a request for proposals to do a revaluation, although Geraghty said it probably won’t happen until 2024 because “the companies that do this are booked solid.”

The board approved a memorandum of agreement between the town and its highway department workers unions. Workers will receive a raise of $1.25 per hour effective retroactively to Jan. 1. Geraghty said he reviewed what surrounding towns are paying and found Warrensburg was offering less. “We’re fortunate to have one of the best highway departments in the area,” he said.

The economic development committee is working with the business community and the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce to organize at least two business mixers this year, Town Board member Richard Larkin reported. The first will be held in May at a location to be determined.

Teresa Whalen, director of Warrensburgh Beautification Inc., said the town is featured in in the current issue of Capital Region Living. The story promotes the town as a four-season community, she said.

A 2001 Caterpillar backhoe, used by the town water and sewer department and the landfill, was declared surplus.