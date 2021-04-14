Design of South Street market expected to begin soon; Common Council awards $255,000 contract

GLENS FALLS — The design phase for the long-awaited marketplace along South Street is expected to begin this month after the city’s Common Council, on Tuesday, awarded a contract to an architectural firm to bring a concept of the project to life.
Envision Architects of Albany was one of a dozen architecture firms from across the state to submit proposals to design the 10,000-square-foot facility, which will double as a community venue and eventually play host to a number of events, including small concerts, weddings and community gatherings.
The woman-owned business submitted a bid of $229,000 to design the facility, but was awarded a $255,000 contract after city officials requested an acoustics study be included as part of the proposal.
The South Street market, or Market Square, is the centerpiece of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, a $10 million state grant awarded in 2016 to rehab portions of the downtown area and spur economic activity.
“As the centerpiece of Market Square at South Street, this project is a catalyst for revitalization and brings the opportunity to embrace social equity and diversity within the versatile space, while promoting a unique visitor experience,” Envision Architects wrote in the March 1 proposal.
The company has designed a number of prominent buildings throughout the region, including the Albany Pine Bush Discovery Center and the Ellis Hospital School of Nursing in Schenectady.
A concept of the market drafted by JMZ Architects and Planners was unveiled in 2019, but work on the project was stalled as the state worked to complete a series of environmental reviews.
The concept depicted a one-story building with a facade made of glass and brick and high ceilings, though a final rendering may alter the original proposal.
Design work is expected to begin by the end of the month and run through early December, according to the proposal.
Construction is expected to begin next spring and conclude by December 2022.
Bids to design the market ranged from $180,000 to $586,500, a Post-Star review of the proposals unveiled.
A committee appointed by Mayor Dan Hall last year to offer advice on matters pertaining to the DRI recommended the Common Council award the contract to Envision Architects following an extensive review of each proposal.
Five finalists were chosen, Hall said.
The committee, which was assembled following the death of Ed Bartholomew, the city’s longtime director of economic development, is made up of Hall; Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid; Susanne Kasitch, the city’s controller; Patricia Tatich, an associate planner with Warren County Planning; Judy Calogero, the head of the city’s Industrial Development Agency; and Jim Thatcher, a manager of community development with C.T. Male Associates, who oversees the city’s local economic development agency.
Of the 12 architecture firms that submitted proposals, just one was based in Glens Falls.
AJA Architecture and Planning, which designed the Park Theater and the Fort Edward Farmers Market, submitted a bid of $289,980 and was nearly selected, Hall said.
“We did appreciate what they had presented, but it was basically a group decision and Envision kind of sold us,” he said.
Three other firms were also considered for the project, including C.T. Male Associates of Latham, which submitted a bid of $252,500; Phinney Design Group of Saratoga Springs, which came in at $205,000; and 3t Architects of Troy, which submitted the lowest bid of $180,000.
Hall said now that an architect has been selected, he’s looking forward to seeing a final design. He added that he is hopeful a final design will mirror the concept renderings unveiled two years ago, which depict a glass exterior and an open concept.
A number of community forums will also be held during the design process in order to solicit public input on the project. The forums are expected to be announced in the months ahead.
“We’ll have to see what they come up with,” Hall said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.