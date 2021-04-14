Design of South Street market expected to begin soon; Common Council awards $255,000 contract

The committee, which was assembled following the death of Ed Bartholomew, the city’s longtime director of economic development, is made up of Hall; Councilwoman-at-Large Jane Reid; Susanne Kasitch, the city’s controller; Patricia Tatich, an associate planner with Warren County Planning; Judy Calogero, the head of the city’s Industrial Development Agency; and Jim Thatcher, a manager of community development with C.T. Male Associates, who oversees the city’s local economic development agency.

Of the 12 architecture firms that submitted proposals, just one was based in Glens Falls.

AJA Architecture and Planning, which designed the Park Theater and the Fort Edward Farmers Market, submitted a bid of $289,980 and was nearly selected, Hall said.

“We did appreciate what they had presented, but it was basically a group decision and Envision kind of sold us,” he said.

Three other firms were also considered for the project, including C.T. Male Associates of Latham, which submitted a bid of $252,500; Phinney Design Group of Saratoga Springs, which came in at $205,000; and 3t Architects of Troy, which submitted the lowest bid of $180,000.