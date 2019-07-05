GLENS FALLS — The architect for a mixed-use commercial and apartment building off Broad Street is continuing to tweak the design, with the hope that construction can begin this fall.
Regan Development is planning to build two connected four-story buildings on about 4 acres of land, with frontage on Broad Street between Steve’s Place restaurant and Hill Electric Supply Co.
There will be 73 units, with 27 one-bedroom units, 41 two-bedroom units, four three-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit for an on-site building superintendent. In addition, there would be about 6,300 square feet of retail space.
The Planning Board approved the site plan in December and the developer was waiting to see if the project would receive tax incentive financing from the state. That allows the developer to offer rents that are below market rate. Regan Development was awarded $4.5 million in those credits in May, which allows the project to move forward.
At the December meeting, the board expressed concern about the use of cultured stone on the façade, which is not a typical material used in the city. Board members want brick to be used.
They shared that similar concern at Tuesday’s Planning Board, where the applicant returned for architectural review.
“It doesn’t fit the character of the city,” said board member Rachel Murray.
Judy Calogero, consultant for the developer, said the developer has to adhere to standards from the state because grant money is being used.
“We met with the state agency about two weeks ago on that issue and they would not approve it,” she said.
Architect A.J. Coppola said using brick for the entire structure would not be affordable. He is concerned that brick paneling is not as durable.
Board members also wanted the building profile to be broken up so it was not so imposing.
Board member Ethan Hall, an architect himself, suggested bringing the cultured stone down to just the first level and have a small portion of brick on the façade that faces Broad Street.
“That's the main view of this building as you come into the town,” he said.
Coppola said he was willing to try that idea.
Board member Bridgit Culligan said she believe there was too much beige.
“To me, as a non-architect, I look at this and I don't see any appeal, I don't see any interest in the building at all. It is the lack of color and it is a large project coming into our city,” she said.
Coppola said the beige is kind of a neutral background color and he did not want to introduce too many colors into the design for fear of turning it into a “jumbled mess.”
He said he would consider putting in some accent colors.
Hall suggested putting some shutters on the upper floors.
Calogero said the plan is to close on the financing in October and construction would start immediately after.
The project will be back before the board on Aug. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.