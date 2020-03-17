Department of Labor brings order to unemployment filings

Following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's directive to close restaurants and bars in New York to combat the coronavirus the Department of Labor was inundated with calls of people seeking unemployment assistance.

The Department of Labor is adding staff, expanding hours and implementing a filing system based on an applicants last name to meet the demand.

The system will work as follows: A - F: Mondays; G – N: Tuesdays; O – Z: Wednesdays and Thursdays and Fridays will take those who missed their day.

Staff will be on hand Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Filing later in the week will not delay payments or affect the date of an individual’s claim, since all claims are effective on the Monday of the week in which they are filed.

By noon Tuesday, the Department of Labor received more than 21,000 calls — compared to the 2,000 calls total last Tuesday and, 110,000 website visits, compared to 42,000 last Tuesday.

The surge in requests caused intermittent interruptions in service, according to a news release.

