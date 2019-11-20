The Department of Health has announced a second vaping-related death according to a news release released Wednesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The victim has been identified as a male in his 30s from Manhattan who has a reported history of using e-cigarettes and vape products.
According to the news release, an investigation and medical record review determined the death to be vaping related.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo made a call for action on Wednesday after President Donald Trump reversed his stance on banning flavored vaping products nationwide.
"We are taking every step possible to combat this crisis on the state level, but the federal government needs to take action now," Cuomo said. "This is Big Tobacco all over again. Make no mistake: this is a public health crisis and until our 'leaders' in Washington do something to stop it, more lives will be lost."
The first death was reported by the Department of Health in early October. The victim was a 17-year-old Bronx boy.
