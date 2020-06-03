Dentists back to work after receiving approval to reopen

“I honestly don’t want someone in braces a day longer than needed,” he said. “I did have some people who had oral hygiene issues who I said, 'This kid has to get his braces off, this is an emergency.'”

Those patients got their braces off immediately. Everyone else waited until this week.

“They weren’t too excited,” he said of that wait.

But staff started scheduling appointments as soon as they got back to the office Monday. They saw their first patients at 11 a.m.

In the meantime, Berenshteyn has also been doing virtual meetings with potential patients. That has gone so well that he plans to continue doing it for some people, especially adults.

“Some people just have questions — am I a candidate? Do I have insurance? Is this even fixable? How much am I going to have to pay out of pocket,” he said. “We can answer 80% of the questions (virtually).”

With children, he might have to schedule an in-person appointment.

“With kids I need X-rays. I can say, ‘With this kid I wouldn’t wait,’” he said. “With adults it’s very easy. Their adult teeth are in, I can see most things. It’s a better use of my time and theirs if I can answer their questions remotely.”

