Demolition begins on Carl R's restaurant building to make way for urgent care center

QUEENSBURY — The pandemic has postponed the plan to build an urgent care at Exit 18.

Saratoga Hospital is still moving forward with the first step: demolition of the former Carl R's restaurant has begun.

But that's all.

"The project is on indefinite hold," said hospital spokesman Peter Hopper.

The pandemic is to blame, he added.

"We'll reassess plans and subsequent timelines when we emerge on the other side of the crisis," he said.

Originally, the hospital was going to build a 18,000-square-foot medical office building. There was to be an urgent care center in the building as part of a partnership between Saratoga Hospital and Hudson Headwaters Health Network.

Hudson Headwaters was going to move there, replacing its current urgent care. Saratoga Hospital was going to provide the laboratory services and medical imaging. There was also going to be specialty practices located in the building.

