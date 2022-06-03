Democrats unify behind Ostrelich in 44th Senate District, as McCalmon drops out of primary race

Democratic candidates in the 44th state Senate District have agreed to forgo a primary and collaborate in a unified effort behind the candidacy of Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich.

“It comes down to relationships and mutual respect,” Ostrelich said in a telephone interview Friday, after a joint press conference in Schenectady with Thearse McCalmon, who dropped out of the race and endorsed Ostrelich. Also at the press conference was former Saratoga Springs Mayor Joanne Yepsen, who had considered entering the race and instead endorsed Ostrelich.

Ostrelich said the three mutually decided, without outside pressure, that it would be best to forgo a primary.

The three of them met and concluded that Ostrelich would be the best candidate to carry the Democratic banner in the new 44th District, which includes all of Saratoga County and the city of Schenectady and town of Niskayuna in Schenectady County, she said.

“We have all been friends for a long time. We see eye to eye on so many issues,” she said.

Ostrelich will run in the November general election against the winner of Republican and Conservative primaries between Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville, and Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon.

The two Republican incumbents are running in the same district because of redistricting.

McCalmon said the cost of a primary and the potential for friction withing the party would have made it harder for a Democrat to win in November.

“I told her (Ostrelich), ‘I’ll give you the gift of a primary and we’re going to work together to win the election,” she said, in a telephone interview.

McCalmon said she will actively campaign on Ostrelich’s behalf.

Once she settles all of her own campaign expenses, she will transfer whatever is left in her campaign fund to Ostrelich’s campaign.

“I’m going to continue to campaign, only for Michelle,” she said. “Working together we will be more of a powerhouse and a force than separately,” she said.

“We are united, and I believe have a serious chance of winning that Senate race,” Yepsen said in a telephone interview.

Yepsen said Ostrelich had put together a creditable campaign team, achieved strong fundraising, and mapped out a campaign platform that resonates with voters.

Yepsen said that supporters had encouraged her to enter the race, but she decided not to.

“The timing wasn’t right for me,” she said.

Ostrelich, a former health care, labor and business lawyer who took time off from her career to raise her children, was appointed to the Schenectady County Legislature in 2019, and won election to the seat that November.

She is chairwoman of the Health and Human Services Committee.

In 2020, Ostrelich co-founded the Schenectady Coalition for Healthcare, a public interest organization to monitor the merger of Ellis Hospital with Trinity Health, and to advocate for the interests of patients as the merger process continues.

Ostrelich said she will wait until after the Republican and Conservative primaries to comment about Tedisco or Jordan.

“I am going to let the Republicans work it out, and I am confident that I can win,” she said.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0