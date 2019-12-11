Democrats, Republicans to face off over Warren County board chairmanship

"To do a good job, the county chair has to dedicate a significant amount of time," Strough said. "My focus is on doing a great job for the residents who live in the town of Queensbury. Therefore, I am not seeking the chairmanship."

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a Democrat who unsuccessfully sought the chairmanship against Conover earlier this year, said only that Democratic supervisors would have a candidate for chairman, and "things are still shifting."

Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt unsuccessfully ran as the Democrats' candidate in 2018.

The county board's Republicans were to meet Thursday to discuss their candidate, with GOP supervisors seemingly behind Thomas, who has been Stony Creek supervisor since 2003. He has been county budget officer since 2013, appointed by then-board chairman Kevin Geraghty, the Republican supervisor from Warrensburg.

Geraghty said he plans to support Thomas for chairman as well.

"I appreciate the job he has done and feel he is the best person," he said.

Warren County Republican Committee Chairman Mike Grasso said he was supporting Thomas as well.

"Frank has been the budget officer for a number of years now, probably one of the hardest and most time-consuming jobs on the board, so he is familiar with every department and their issues," Grasso said. "He has been on the board long enough to know the workings and procedures. I think he has the respect of the members."

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.