Democratic county chairs endorse Castelli for NY-21 run

The leaders of the local Democratic committees in New York’s 21st Congressional District have united to support Matt Castelli as he runs for Congress in 2022.

In a press release sent Monday, the Castelli campaign announced that the chairs of the local Democratic committees in Warren, Saratoga, St. Lawrence, Lewis, Jefferson, Herkimer, Hamilton, Fulton, Franklin, Essex and Clinton counties have all endorsed Castelli.

Those are 11 of the 12 counties included, all or in part, in the 21st District. Washington County Democratic Committee Chair Alan Stern did not endorse Castelli on Monday.

In their statement, the 11 committee chairs who are endorsing Castelli said they were happy to see his recent tour of the 12 counties, and his fundraising networking done thus far, have positioned him as the strongest candidate to run against incumbent Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

“Matt Castelli’s steadfast grit, support and respect for the law of this nation providers voters with an authentic representative and true patriot here in NY-21,” the chairs' statement reads.

Castelli is a Poughkeepsie native and former CIA officer stationed in the Middle East. He then became the counterterrorism director of the National Security Council for President Barack Obama, a position he maintained through the administration of President Donald Trump.

Castelli now lives in Wilton, in Saratoga County. In his run for Congress, Castelli has highlighted his CIA and counterterrorism history, and repeatedly referenced the Jan. 6 Capitol riots as the reason for his entry into this congressional race.

In his statement acknowledging the endorsements of the county chairs, Castelli focused on other issues as well.

“I will always put my country and our district before party, especially when it comes to lowering the costs of basic needs for working families like housing and child care, ending the pandemic and helping our economy fully recover, and investing in our local roads, bridges and other infrastructure,” he said.

Castelli is running against at least three other candidates: Ezra Watson, also of Wilton, Matthew F. Putorti of Whitehall and Brigid “Bridie” Farrell of North River. That’s the largest slate of potential Democrats seen in the north country in modern political history.

Party leadership across the district has repeatedly said they feel the need to support a candidate early in the process to give their party the best chance at defeating Stefanik in the general election, going head-to-head against the multi-million dollar fundraising machine she has amassed and her national clout as the number three Republican in the House power structure.

In late November, the St. Lawrence County Democratic Committee’s Subcommittee to Elect endorsed him, with subcommittee Chairman Jason Clark saying Castelli needed the early boost to ensure he has the best chance in the November 2022 election.

“In a race that will unfortunately require an enormous fundraising effort, it’s important that we give the best candidate the best chance on winning,” he said then.

Castelli has since picked up the Essex County Democratic Committee’s endorsement as well.

Castelli thanked the Democratic committee chairs for their support Monday, and said he will continue to earn more support from the region’s Democratic machine.

“From the very start of this campaign, I knew it would be important to coalesce the party and build a campaign informed by those who have had a firsthand view of Congresswoman Stefanik’s failures and past efforts to defeat her,” he said.

