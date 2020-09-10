 Skip to main content
Democratic Committee drive-in rally set at Washington County Fairgrounds
EASTON — 21st Congressional candidate Tedra Cobb will speak at the Washington County Democratic Committee’s drive-in rally at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Cobb will be joined by other local Democratic candidates. This event will be socially distanced, with attendees watching from inside their cars. The Boy Scout concession will be open selling burgers, fries, hot dogs and other food items. Non-alcoholic beverages will be available as well.

There is no entry fee, but attendees are encouraged to contribute to the Washington County Democratic Committee. Funds raised will be used by the committee to support Democratic candidates in their run for office. Cobb is appearing as a guest and not soliciting funds.

For more information, contact WCDC Chairperson Sara Idleman at 518-727-1269.

