Democratic challengers to Stefanik vow to stay in race

All four candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, say they will remain in the race, regardless of the outcome of redistricting.

Wilton, the home town of Ezra Watson, one of the four candidates, would be drawn out of the district where Stefanik would be the incumbent, under a proposed redistricting plan that the Senate and Assembly are expected to vote on later this week.

Watson said Monday he will continue to campaign, and, if elected, would move into the district.

Candidates are not required to live in the district to run, only to live in New York and live in the district at the time they take office,

“So, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” Watson said. “There’s a lot of lovely homes and property up there.”

Matt Castelli, another candidate, actually lives and is registered to vote in the town of Saratoga, which would remain in the revised district, not in Wilton as The Post-Star previously reported. His campaign post office box is in Wilton, said Isabel Sheperd, of his campaign staff.

“The proposed maps make it even more clear: We need a candidate with the background and experience that can appeal to voters across NY-21 — someone who has national security experience and someone who understands the values of working families in this district,” said Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official, in a statement.

The other candidates are Bridie Farrell, a political activist and former competitive skater from North River, and Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall.

"The district lines are what they are,” Farrell said in a statement. “Either way, I live well within the district as currently configured or contemplated. I am looking forward to running a vigorous and relentless campaign against Elise Stefanik because it is time for a change in the North Country.”

Watson said the removal of Watertown and Fort Drum from the congressional district would necessitate changing his campaign emphasis.

“I will still talk about veterans’ issues, although that will change my campaign strategy a little,” he said.

Stefanik is not commenting on the proposed redistricting plan, at this point, said Alex DeGrasse, a senior adviser.

