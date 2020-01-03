Democrat off Planning Board to make room for former Moreau Town Board member

MOREAU — A longtime community volunteer who helped Democrat John Donohue lost his town post Thursday.
Reed Antis has been on the town Planning Board for six years. His term was expiring, so he wrote a letter asking for reappointment.
Instead, the Town Board appointed former board member Alan Van Tassel, who was defeated in November’s election by Donohue.
In addition to his work on the Planning Board, Antis is often the only community member who attends Town Board meetings. He has been active in the town’s cemetery maintenance, as well as researching energy-saving methods for town buildings and infrastructure.
But he is also a Democrat. And he worked, with other Democrats, on Donohue’s campaign.
Donohue was a Republican. He was not endorsed by the committee to run for office last year, so he collected enough signatures to force a primary.
Republicans went to court instead, and Van Tassel said Donohue had forged the signatures. Donohue dropped out of the primary, saying he could not afford a lawyer to defend the case.
Then the Democrats endorsed Donohue, setting up the situation in which Donohue defeated Van Tassel in November’s election.
In exit polls, it was clear that public opinion had turned on Van Tassel, with some voters saying Van Tassel’s accusation was a baseless, political attack. Van Tassel never offered proof, despite saying he had it.
After losing the election, Van Tassel asked to serve in some other capacity, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.
“He very much wanted to be involved in town government,” he said. “We knew we had a vacancy.”
Technically, Antis’ term was not vacant, but it did expire at the end of 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Kusnierz said Friday the board decided to replace Antis with Van Tassel because of problems with Antis’ work on the Planning Board.
“I’m not getting into personnel issues,” Kusnierz said. “Suffice to say there were issues and the board wanted to address those, and the way we did that was by making a change.”
Antis said he was not aware of any issues with his performance, and at Thursday’s organizational meeting board members said only that they wanted to “keep” Van Tassel by giving him a governmental position.
“I’d like to keep Alan on,” board member John Hogan said. “I wasn’t aware we would be not reappointing (Antis).”
Board member Gina LeClair also said she wanted to keep Van Tassel involved.
The board voted 4-0 on the appointment, with Donohue recorded as voting in favor, although on the audio of the meeting he cannot be heard casting a vote. Hogan abstained.
Seeming to direct his comments to Antis, Hogan said, “I’ve had some, I thought, good discussions with you about what’s going on, about the Planning Board … I think I gotta abstain on that one.”
On Friday, Kusnierz also said Van Tassel was the better candidate for Planning Board.
“It’s more about what the individual brings to the position,” he said. “He has a vision for the town that mirrors the rest of the board. And the Planning Board is where it happens. I think he’ll do an exceptional job. Alan’s being appointed on the merits.”
Antis was unhappy with the decision.
“They don’t have a full board on the Zoning Board so you can tell it’s done out of spite,” he said Friday. “It’s definitely political.”
He noted that he has attended nearly all Planning Board meetings and is up to date on his training for the post, which is unpaid.
“It’s unfortunate that he feels he has to treat his citizens who are active in the community this way,” he said. “I’m trying to be civil. You don’t have to agree with everybody!”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.