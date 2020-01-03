Democrat off Planning Board to make room for former Moreau Town Board member

Seeming to direct his comments to Antis, Hogan said, “I’ve had some, I thought, good discussions with you about what’s going on, about the Planning Board … I think I gotta abstain on that one.”

On Friday, Kusnierz also said Van Tassel was the better candidate for Planning Board.

“It’s more about what the individual brings to the position,” he said. “He has a vision for the town that mirrors the rest of the board. And the Planning Board is where it happens. I think he’ll do an exceptional job. Alan’s being appointed on the merits.”

Antis was unhappy with the decision.

“They don’t have a full board on the Zoning Board so you can tell it’s done out of spite,” he said Friday. “It’s definitely political.”

He noted that he has attended nearly all Planning Board meetings and is up to date on his training for the post, which is unpaid.

“It’s unfortunate that he feels he has to treat his citizens who are active in the community this way,” he said. “I’m trying to be civil. You don’t have to agree with everybody!”

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.