Demand high for affordable apartments as Broad Street Commons nears completion

Still, interest in the apartments has been high, said Ken Regan, the vice president of Regan Development Corp.

More than 300 people have already submitted applications ahead of Friday’s deadline to apply. A lottery will be held next week to decide who gets first crack at renting the units.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The good thing about a lottery is that even people that apply this week have just as much of a chance of getting an apartment as anyone else,” Regan said.

Once the lottery takes place, the first 71 names pulled will be vetted to ensure they meet the requirements to rent one of the units. If someone doesn’t qualify, the next person whose name was pulled will be vetted.

The process will continue until all of the apartments are rented.

Mayor Dan Hall said he’s “excited” the project is nearing completion, adding it will help address the lack of affordable housing in the city.

“The real estate market is going really high here and rents are going up ... but the project will help us have affordable apartment rentals,” he said.

Meanwhile, work on the apartments continues to progress.