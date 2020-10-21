Demand high for affordable apartments as Broad Street Commons nears completion

GLENS FALLS — Construction on Broad Street Commons, the 72-unit apartment complex that sits directly across from Hannaford Plaza, is entering its final stages.
Around 70 construction workers on Wednesday were busy buttoning up the building’s facade, installing kitchen cabinets and preparing three spacious parking lots that surround the 4-acre property to be blacktopped next month.
“It’s a good project,” said Paul Mesiti, a site supervisor with U.W. Marx, the Troy-based construction company overseeing the project.
Mesiti said construction on the two connected four-story buildings will be complete next month. Potential renters are expected to move in sometime in December.
The building’s 6,300-square-foot commercial space will be completed sometime next year.
Mesiti and his crew were hired by Regan Development Corp. of Westchester last year to build the affordable housing complex, which will bring 72 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments to the city. One of the units will be occupied by an on-site supervisor.
Since the apartments are considered affordable housing, they can only be rented to those who make between 50% and 80% of the county’s average income, according to state law. The state provided $4.5 million for the $20 million project last year.
Still, interest in the apartments has been high, said Ken Regan, the vice president of Regan Development Corp.
More than 300 people have already submitted applications ahead of Friday’s deadline to apply. A lottery will be held next week to decide who gets first crack at renting the units.
Support Local Journalism
“The good thing about a lottery is that even people that apply this week have just as much of a chance of getting an apartment as anyone else,” Regan said.
Once the lottery takes place, the first 71 names pulled will be vetted to ensure they meet the requirements to rent one of the units. If someone doesn’t qualify, the next person whose name was pulled will be vetted.
The process will continue until all of the apartments are rented.
Mayor Dan Hall said he’s “excited” the project is nearing completion, adding it will help address the lack of affordable housing in the city.
“The real estate market is going really high here and rents are going up ... but the project will help us have affordable apartment rentals,” he said.
Meanwhile, work on the apartments continues to progress.
The building’s electricity and plumbing have been completed, and crews are in the process of installing cabinets, countertops and moldings in each apartment.
High-quality wood laminated flooring will be installed in each unit, which will have its own central air and heating units. The same flooring will be installed in the building’s hallways.
Regan said Glens Falls is the perfect city for a housing unit like Broad Street Commons.
“With the shopping next door and across the street and with the restaurants around, I think this is really going to help anchor this neighborhood and really just make a more vibrant community as a result,” he said.
The deadline to apply is Friday at 5 p.m. To submit an application, visit broadstreecommonsny.com.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.