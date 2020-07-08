Delmonico's diners in Clifton Park had low-risk exposure to virus last week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patrons who dined at Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse in Clifton Park on two occasions may have been exposed to coronavirus, Saratoga County Health Services reported Wednesday.

A worker at the restaurant tested positive for the virus.

The employee had contact with the public on Wednesday, July 1, from 3 to 9 p.m. and on Friday, July 3, from 2 to 8:30 p.m.

The person was wearing a mask at all times, so health officials said diners had a “low-risk exposure.”

Anyone who visited the restaurant on those dates is asked to get a test for the virus and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Delmonico’s also had employees test positive for the virus at its Albany location last week. It closed the restaurant for cleaning and held a group test for all employees.

