Delmonico's diners in Clifton Park had low-risk exposure to virus last week
Delmonico's

At the Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse in Albany, workers built this outdoor dining area to serve diners safely. But both the Albany and Clifton Park locations had to close temporarily after staff tested positive for coronavirus.

 Courtesy photo

Patrons who dined at Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse in Clifton Park on two occasions may have been exposed to coronavirus, Saratoga County Health Services reported Wednesday.

A worker at the restaurant tested positive for the virus.

The employee had contact with the public on Wednesday, July 1, from 3 to 9 p.m. and on Friday, July 3, from 2 to 8:30 p.m.

The person was wearing a mask at all times, so health officials said diners had a “low-risk exposure.”

Anyone who visited the restaurant on those dates is asked to get a test for the virus and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Delmonico’s also had employees test positive for the virus at its Albany location last week. It closed the restaurant for cleaning and held a group test for all employees.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

