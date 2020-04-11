Delmar man seriously injured in Chester ATV crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHESTER — A Delmar man was seriously injured on Saturday after his ATV rolled on top of him.

The accident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Blue Bay Road. Russell Crounse, 60, was operating a Honda four-wheeler down a steep embankment on his privately owned seasonal property when he lost control and was ejected from the vehicle, according to news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The ATV then rolled onto Crounse causing a chest injury. Crounse was transported by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Although Crounse’s injuries appear to be serious, they are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Chestertown Fire Department and the North Warren Rescue Squad.

