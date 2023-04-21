GLENS FALLS — Delegations from Saga, Japan were welcomed to Glens Falls at a reception on Thursday at the Queensbury Hotel.

This is the 35th anniversary of the Glens Falls Sister Cities exchange program. Government officials like mayors, city council members and county supervisors from both cities have visited Glens Falls and Saga since the beginning of the program in the late 1980s.

Saga Mayor Hidetaka Sakai thanked the community and the program for their kindness and generosity in a speech at the reception.

Milly Koh, co-director of the Saga exchange program, spoke about how 35 years of the program has brought not only cultural impact to the small upstate city, but also has made lifelong memories for the participants.

“When it comes to saying goodbyes at the end of the trip there are always a lot of tears,” she said. “They start to show more love for not only Japan, but also what they have and their home.”

The Sister Cities program began in September 1988 by Koh who grew up in Japan. She made the move to Glens Falls in 1978 with her husband at the age of 24.

Mayor Bill Collins spoke at the reception and said it’s great to see the cities come together again following a long three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’d like to acknowledge the Sister Cities Committee of Glens Falls, Warren County, and Milly Koh. The vision you all created 35 years ago, your teamwork over the last 35 years, and your due diligence during COVID has made it possible to reconvene and share this wonderful exchange of culture and community,” he said.

For this exchange visit, the delegations will visit Warren County and Glens Falls City Hall, drive around Glens Falls and Queensbury area and enjoy a dinner party at the Koh residence.

Koh said that the program wouldn’t have been possible without such strong support from the communities of both Saga and Glens Falls. Through exchange programs, balloon festivals, and more, the program has impacted the culture of Glens Falls in her eyes.

A total of 600 students from Saga and four school districts participated in the junior high school and high school students exchange program. There were 230 students from Saga and SUNY Adirondack that participated in the college student exchange program.

“Teachers were always asking me to come talk about Japanese culture and history and I thought that would be a great thing for younger generations an even adults to see another world,” she said.

Along with the student exchange programs, the unique balloon exchange program started in 1988 when 14 balloon teams visited Glens Falls to participate in Adirondack Balloon Festival.

Four of the Glens Falls area balloon teams visited Saga to participate in Saga Balloon Fiesta and all participants staying at the host families’ home to learn the culture and customs.

“Thirty-five years ago when we started, people had ideas of Japan. They knew about World War II. They know where it is,” she said. “But I think when I moved here 45 years ago, so many people were kind, were interested to know where I am from. ... I thought this would be an opportunity for people to see more than what they see day to day.”