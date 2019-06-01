ALBANY — Locals cheered on Delaney Silvernell, formerly of Queensbury, during her several week ride on NBCs The Voice, Season 15 last October, especially when Judge Adam Levine of Maroon 5 stole her for his team during one of the knock-out rounds.
And later this month, Silvernell returns to the Capital Region to perform at the at the Albany Times Union Center.
"518 get your tickets & somebody please pinch me bc holy guacamole I am playing @ the Times Union Center," Silvernell posted on Facebook about her upcoming performance. "Can't wait to open this show at the end of June. Such a dream."
Tickets, ranging from $25 to $55, went on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday.
Slated to open for American Idol's Madison VanDenburg and Moriah Formica, Delaney got high praise from Judge Kelly Clarkson, who said Silvernell reminded her of The Voice Season 3 winner, Cassidee Pope.
Finishing in third place on American Idol recently, VanDenburg is from Cohoes, and Formica was on The Voice in 2017 and 2018.
Silvernell's new single, "Bow & Arrow," was released earlier this year.
According to a December Post-Star story, Silvernell watched the Season 15 finale at her parents’ home in Queensbury.
“I know that she wanted it really, really badly and she worked really hard for it,” Silvernell said in a December interview about winner Chevel Shepherd. “I was just happy for her.”
