QUEENSBURY — Defense lawyers for a former summer camp counselor who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two boys at the camp in northern Warren County are asking a judge to bar some of the boys who accused him from speaking at his sentencing.
One of Dylan T. Stolz's lawyers wrote a letter this week, asking acting Warren County Judge Kelly McKeighan to ban some of the boys and their family members who want to give victims impact statements when Stolz is sentenced Friday.
Stolz pleaded guilty last month to two felony sexual abuse counts for fondling two young boys at Brant Lake Camp. He entered so-called "Alford Pleas" in which he didn't admit the underlying allegations. He said after the hearing he was "innocent" but took a plea deal to avoid the possibility of a longer sentence.
He initially faced charges brought on behalf of 11 boys who claimed he touched their genitalia and/or buttocks at the prestigious sleepaway camp in Horicon. But charges related to four boys were dismissed or dropped before trial was to begin in early May. The remaining charges, besides those to which he pled, were dropped as part of the plea deal.
His plea deal calls for a 4.5-year state prison term, to be followed by 10 years on parole.
The Warren County District Attorney's Office recently notified McKeighan that a number of children and their families wanted to give victims impact statements at Stolz's sentencing Friday.
But lawyer Julie Nociolo has asked McKeighan to bar a number of them from having their say, arguing that only the children for whom Stolz was convicted should be allowed to confront him.
"The defense opposes any statement by a complainant or their family on counts that the defendant did not plead guilty to," she wrote.
The defense also asked that one statement per child's family be allowed and not allow both parents and child to make statements.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone acknowledged his office had notified the court that victims would like to speak at Stolz's sentencing, but the decision on who is allowed to speak will be McKeighan's.
Sentencing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday in Warren County Court.
Stolz was arrested last July after one child came forward, and ultimately faced 29 charges after 11 boys, ages 7 to 10, alleged illegal contact that dated back to 2016.
Stolz initially stood trial in the case in February, but a mistrial was declared when one boy partially recanted. Trial was to begin again in May when Stolz opted to plead guilty.
Stolz had been a counselor at the camp for 33 years, working as an elementary school teacher on Long Island during the school year. He was fired from the camp and placed on leave from the teaching job after his arrest. He will lose his teaching license because of the convictions.
