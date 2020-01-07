Defense says alleged victim was shooter in Glens Falls shooting case

QUEENSBURY — The defense lawyer for the Glens Falls man who is accused of shooting through the door of a home and killing a dog told a Warren County jury on Tuesday that the man who claims he was nearly hit with the shotgun blast actually fired it himself.
Lawyer Jeffrey Matte, who represents suspect Joshua P. "Marco" Marcantonio, said that the shotgun blast that went through the door of the home and killed a dalmatian was fired when the alleged victim, Shannon Gilligan, and Marcantonio fought on the home's front porch and the gun Gilligan had grabbed went off. Marcantonio was defending himself from Gilligan, who hit him with a skateboard, Matte said.
"Josh Marcantonio did not shoot this gun because it doesn't make any sense," Matte said.
Marcantonio was a longtime friend of Gilligan's son, and the two were hanging out, drinking wine and watching movies the night of May 8-9. Matte also attacked Gilligan's credibility, saying he has a criminal record that should affect whether the jury believes his version of events.
Warren County First Assistant District Attorney Matthew Burin had a different take on the evidence, and said Marcantonio was the shooter and that the gunshot came after a night of hanging out and watching movies that included "escalating strange behavior" by Marcantonio that worsened throughout the evening.
He said Marcantonio made strange comments, wrapped cellphones in aluminum foil, and used a device to check the home for electronic recording devices. During a phone call with Gilligan's son from the home hours before the shooting, Marcantonio referred to himself as "the craziest person you have ever known before."
Burin said Gilligan fell asleep on a couch with Marcantonio still there, and awoke at 3:05 a.m. to Marcantonio punching him in the face. He said he told Marcantonio to leave, and threw out the door some knives, a tape recorder and notebooks that Marcantonio brought with him. He opened the door seconds later to see Marcantonio returning with a gun, and after he slammed the door closed and locked it, it was fired and a hole blew through it. Marcantonio then tried to open the door, but couldn't because the locks held.
"He knew Shannon was in that living room, and that his daughter was upstairs," Burin said. "He still blasted buckshot through the front door."
DNA evidence testimony will link Marcantonio to the shotgun, Burin said.
The jury heard from three witnesses later Tuesday, but Gilligan is not expected to testify until Wednesday.
The panel did hear a recording of the 911 call Gilligan made after the shooting, in which he reported that Marcantonio shot his home and hit the dog.
"He shot a shotgun through my front door," Gilligan frantically reported. "He shot the dog. The dog's not going to make it."
Glens Falls Police Detective Sgt. Seth French showed the jury pictures from inside and outside the home, which included items that seemed to corroborate the prosecution's claims of bizarre behavior by Marcantonio before the shooting, such as aluminum foil, cellphones with their cameras covered by black tape, handwritten notes and an electronic device used to check for recording devices.
The jurors also saw a hole in the door between the handle and a deadbolt, a hole that originated from the exterior of the door.
"It's consistent with being from a shotgun," French said.
Marcantonio faces eight charges for the shooting on Charlotte Street in Glens Falls. He is accused of firing a 12-gauge shotgun and killing a dalmatian named Sir Edwin who was inside on a couch. The dog bled to death seconds after being hit, and the jury saw pictures of it Tuesday.
Marcantonio, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three charges of attempted first-degree burglary as well as lesser felony counts of reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief, and misdemeanor animal cruelty and criminal mischief.
Marcantonio was arrested in front of the home minutes after the shooting, but did not give police a statement after the incident. Matte did not explain why his client didn't speak to police the night of the shooting if he was the victim and not the culprit, however.
He faces up to 15 years in state prison on the attempted burglary charges. The trial is expected to last until at least the end of the week.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com