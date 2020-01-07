Defense says alleged victim was shooter in Glens Falls shooting case

"He shot a shotgun through my front door," Gilligan frantically reported. "He shot the dog. The dog's not going to make it."

Glens Falls Police Detective Sgt. Seth French showed the jury pictures from inside and outside the home, which included items that seemed to corroborate the prosecution's claims of bizarre behavior by Marcantonio before the shooting, such as aluminum foil, cellphones with their cameras covered by black tape, handwritten notes and an electronic device used to check for recording devices.

The jurors also saw a hole in the door between the handle and a deadbolt, a hole that originated from the exterior of the door.

"It's consistent with being from a shotgun," French said.

Marcantonio faces eight charges for the shooting on Charlotte Street in Glens Falls. He is accused of firing a 12-gauge shotgun and killing a dalmatian named Sir Edwin who was inside on a couch. The dog bled to death seconds after being hit, and the jury saw pictures of it Tuesday.

Marcantonio, 30, has pleaded not guilty to three charges of attempted first-degree burglary as well as lesser felony counts of reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief, and misdemeanor animal cruelty and criminal mischief.