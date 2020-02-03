Defense, prosecution spar over evidence in Lake George fraud case

QUEENSBURY — Warren County prosecutors are struggling to abide by new laws that require all evidence be turned over to defendants within 15 days of an arrest, and a Warren County judge last week turned down a request for an extension in the case of a former Lake George project manager who faces fraud charges.
The Warren County District Attorney's Office requested an extension late last month in the case of David J. Decker, who faces 13 charges that accuse him of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars while working as director of Lake George Watershed Coalition.
Warren County Judge Hall rejected the request late last week, pointing out the case has been pending for nearly three years and directing a conference be held with lawyers in the case to discuss evidence issues.
Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith wrote in court papers that his office's electronic file in the case crashed, and it took "days" to rebuild it. Documents were hand-delivered to defense counsel Karl Sleight on Jan. 15, he wrote.
Sleight claimed that the District Attorney's Office is wrongly withholding evidence that would be favorable to Decker, an accusation Smith called an "inaccurate assertion" in court papers.
Prosecutors have set up electronic file serving systems for defense counsel to access documents, but some lawyers have said the systems have been problematic and difficult to use.
Decker, 69, of Burnt Hills, has pleaded not guilty to charges that include a count of corrupting the government and multiple charges of grand larceny as well as tax fraud charges for not claiming the money he allegedly stole on his taxes.
The charges allege he stole as much as $440,000 in state and federal grant funds that were meant for environmental projects over a five-year period.
The Watershed Coalition was a loose consortium of municipalities on Lake George as well as environmental groups that worked to obtain state and federal funding for environmental projects to protect the lake. Millions of dollars were obtained and spent during Decker’s 16-year tenure overseeing the projects.
Among the allegations is that money was paid to a fictitious company he created, Empire State Materials & Supply, that police believe provided no services or materials to the projects for which it was paid.
Decker is free pending a pretrial hearing Feb. 18, with trial in the case to start with jury selection Feb. 20.
The District Attorney's Office will have assistance during the trial from an attorney from the state Department of Taxation & Finance, who will be seated with Smith.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com