Defense, prosecution spar over evidence in Lake George fraud case

Decker, 69, of Burnt Hills, has pleaded not guilty to charges that include a count of corrupting the government and multiple charges of grand larceny as well as tax fraud charges for not claiming the money he allegedly stole on his taxes.

The charges allege he stole as much as $440,000 in state and federal grant funds that were meant for environmental projects over a five-year period.

The Watershed Coalition was a loose consortium of municipalities on Lake George as well as environmental groups that worked to obtain state and federal funding for environmental projects to protect the lake. Millions of dollars were obtained and spent during Decker’s 16-year tenure overseeing the projects.

Among the allegations is that money was paid to a fictitious company he created, Empire State Materials & Supply, that police believe provided no services or materials to the projects for which it was paid.

Decker is free pending a pretrial hearing Feb. 18, with trial in the case to start with jury selection Feb. 20.

The District Attorney's Office will have assistance during the trial from an attorney from the state Department of Taxation & Finance, who will be seated with Smith.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

