Former dewatering plant site in Fort Edward

An aerial view of the former dewatering plant site in Fort Edward.

FORT EDWARD — Supervisor Terry Middleton, who was not re-elected on Nov. 5, said he put the community before his “personal gain” while arranging for a plastics company to take up residence at the former General Electric Co. dewatering site.

Middleton, a Democrat and 12-year member of the Town Board, was ousted by newcomer Lester Losaw, a Republican.

In a prepared statement he read from Tuesday night at the Town Board meeting, Middleton detailed events leading up to W.L. Plastics Corp.’s announcement that it “intends to construct a new high-density polyethylene pipe manufacturing facility in Fort Edward.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to explain how economic development works,” Middleton began. “It can’t be done on the front page of the paper as some think. It can’t be done at the Town Board meetings as some people want. It is a long process consisting of many meetings, confidential agreements and negotiations.”

Middleton said W.L. Plastics first visited the former dewatering site about a year ago. It had a second on-site meeting in June.

During that meeting, Middleton said, “We brought in the key players in the area,” including the following: Empire State Development, the U.S. Senate, Carrie Woerner’s office, National Grid, the village of Fort Edward, the Counties of Warren and Washington Industrial Development Agency, BOCES, Hudson Headwaters Health Network, Washington County Economic Development, Saratoga Economic Development, the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. (owners of the property) and neighboring property owners.

It was about a month ago, Middleton said, he learned that Fort Edward was W.L. Plastics’ first choice “as long as concessions could be obtained. If we could not deliver on these, they were going with their second choice, which we found out was located in Connecticut.”

Some of the concessions Middleton referred to may be a sales tax exemption the plastics company is currently seeking and a payment in lieu of taxes agreement. It’s not clear if there were other concessions, and W.L. Plastics said Wednesday that it had no comment at this time, beyond its original press release.

Middleton then segued to Election Day.

“Because of the timing of the meetings to firm up the concessions, the project announcement was not released until after the election,” he said. “I felt bringing the project to the community was more important than leaking it for personal gain. No one was hoodwinked. Everyone involved was as transparent as they legally could be and there was no financial gain for any of the parties so often written about in The Post-Star. I would like to thank all involved, especially Neal (Orsini) and his group, for staying the course through all the negative press.”

Resident Katie DeGroot congratulated Middleton.

“I think it was a huge task, and I commend you for it,” she said. “I think that I still have questions, you know?”

Through a back-and-forth between DeGroot, Orsini (who is also president of the LPDC that currently owns the former dewatering site) and Middleton, Orsini said profits from the land sale will be used to pay taxes to Washington County.

The LPDC is delinquent on about $400,000 in taxes.

The plastics company is looking to purchase about 26 acres of the 88 acres the LPDC owns, but Middleton said there are parties interested in the remainder.

DeGroot said she still feels like the deal “seems like a shell game.”

“For all the criticism and everything that everyone got, and they’re late right now on taxes, but taxes will get paid on the property,” Middleton said.

DeGroot continued to say she was concerned about the lack of information to the public, which generated “you can’t” responses from both Middleton and Orsini. Orsini said companies need to keep things secret from their competitors.

Reporter Gwendolyn Craig can be reached at (518) 742-3238 or gcraig@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @gwendolynnn1.

