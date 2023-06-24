An unusual deep freeze on May 17-18 wreaked havoc on regional orchards and berry crops, but the impact of the damage is still being assessed, according to area growers and agricultural experts.

Laura McDermott, a fruit specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension in Washington County said what is known is that it has been a stressful time for apple and berry growers.

“It’s been the most dramatic event of my career,” she said on Friday of her nearly 30 years doing agricultural work.

Dan Wilson, owner of Hick’s Orchard in Granville, said he’s expecting about a 40% loss of apples from the frost, despite an effort building fires in the orchard that night to combat it.

He said apple growers won’t know the overall impact until harvest season, but he said at very least, he expects grocery store apple prices to increase.

Whether apples will be more expensive in his orchard remains to be see and he said he’s mindful the customer will only accept so much.

In addition to apples being damaged or lost, McDermott said berry crops and vineyards were also impacted, including some smaller growers reporting berry losses of “60 to 70%”

She said the duration of the deep frost made it so damaging.

“We had almost nine hours underneath 32 and temperature minimums of close to 24,” she said. “So, we had fruit damage as well as flower damage and the loss all the way down into the Hudson Valley.”

The impact will likely be fewer apples and berries and U-pick apples that don’t look as pretty, but will still taste great, she said.

On the upside, she said, the apples that survived the frost will likely be “larger and higher quality.”

And Wilson said some of the more popular apple types including Macintosh and Cortland weathered the frost well. Early varieties like Zestars were basically wiped out, he said.

Wilson said U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is working on potential disaster relief for growers and he said the frost impacted farmers from New Hampshire to Pennsylvania.

But not all growers were impacted.

John Hand, of Greenwich’s Hand Farm, said the frost led him to begin irrigating his strawberry crops hours earlier than he does for usual frost events, and that effort saved his fruit. And although petals on his blueberry crops turned brown after the frost, he said they too “survived reasonably well.”

“I do know some other farmers weren’t quite as successful,” he said.

Hand said he learned early on in his career how disastrous a frost can be. Two years after he took over the farm after his father passed, a frost event destroyed his entire crop.

“I figured that lesson that night cost me more than my Cornell education did,” he said. “It was a pretty expensive lesson.”

Wilson said while the frost was impactful for sure, he was feeling a little thankful it wasn’t worse and said only time will tell the total impact.

“We’re happy to have the fruit we do because I’ve heard stories of farms that are already declaring that they’re wiped out,” he said. “And they’re not just mom-and-pop farms, there are big ones too.”

McDermott said she’s hopeful area residents will support local fruit farms in light of the struggles many are having.

“It’s been a tough season,” she said.