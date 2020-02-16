Decker trial to begin Thursday, new dismissal motion filed

The attorney who represents a former Lake George public official who faces fraud charges has made a new request to throw out charges in the case, days before jury selection is to begin in the years-old prosecution.

David J. Decker's counsel claims that all of the prosecution's evidence in the case should be barred because it is "tainted" by the Warren County District Attorney's Office decision not to use material that was seized from search warrants executed by police.

Lawyer Karl Sleight wrote that the case was "hopelessly infected" because all of the evidence links back to the searches performed on Decker's former Lake George office and Burnt Hills home.

"There is no lawful path to try and convict the defendant," Sleight wrote. "The prosecution is fatally flawed."

The District Attorney's Office opted not to litigate the warrants during pre-trial hearings last fall, which means they will rely on evidence that was generated elsewhere.

Sleight said that's not possible, given the documents that were seized from Decker when he was director of Lake George Watershed Coalition.