Decker trial to begin Thursday, new dismissal motion filed

The attorney who represents a former Lake George public official who faces fraud charges has made a new request to throw out charges in the case, days before jury selection is to begin in the years-old prosecution.
David J. Decker's counsel claims that all of the prosecution's evidence in the case should be barred because it is "tainted" by the Warren County District Attorney's Office decision not to use material that was seized from search warrants executed by police.
Lawyer Karl Sleight wrote that the case was "hopelessly infected" because all of the evidence links back to the searches performed on Decker's former Lake George office and Burnt Hills home.
"There is no lawful path to try and convict the defendant," Sleight wrote. "The prosecution is fatally flawed."
The District Attorney's Office opted not to litigate the warrants during pre-trial hearings last fall, which means they will rely on evidence that was generated elsewhere.
Sleight said that's not possible, given the documents that were seized from Decker when he was director of Lake George Watershed Coalition.
Decker, 69, has pleaded not guilty to charges that include a count of corrupting the government and multiple charges of grand larceny as well as tax fraud charges for not claiming the money he allegedly stole on his taxes.
He has claimed the money he received during his tenure was lawfully obtained per his contracts on the environmental projects he oversaw.
He faces 12 felony charges that accuse him of stealing as much as $440,000 in state and federal grant funds that were meant for environmental projects over a five-year period that ended with his arrest in March 2017.
Jury selection in the case is to begin Thursday, pending a ruling on Sleight's latest motion to throw out the charges.
In the new motion, Decker also asked a judge to bar a special prosecutor who has been assisting the Warren County District Attorney's Office. The attorney is from the state Department of Taxation & Finance, which investigated the tax fraud allegations against Decker, which makes her a potential witness in the case, Sleight claimed.
The District Attorney's Office had not responded to the motion as of Friday.
Decker is due back in court Tuesday for a pre-trial evidentiary hearing, with jury selection set to begin Thursday.
The trial is expected to take two to three weeks. A prosecution witness list was filed in recent weeks that lists over 100 potential witnesses.
Decker faces up to 25 years in state prison. He has turned down a plea deal offer that would require a felony guilty plea and a sentence of probation and restitution.
