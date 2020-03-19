Decker trial jury continues deliberations

QUEENSBURY — The former head of the Lake George Watershed Coalition will have to wait another day to find out if he walks out of court a free man, or a felon.

The Warren County jury deliberating whether David J. Decker stole over $250,000 from the Watershed Coalition went home Thursday afternoon without reaching a verdict for a third day.

The panel was in and out of court throughout the day, wanting to hear testimony read back and the wording of several charges that Decker faces. Jurors also had testimony read back of a state auditor who concluded Decker stole Watershed Coalition money a number of different ways.

But the jury's last question of the day was for a readback of the law on the first charge in the indictment, corrupting the government, the weightiest charge Decker faces, which shows the charge is still under at least some consideration.

As the jury left the courtroom, Warren County Judge John Hall wished them a good night. One male juror replied, "Thirsty Thursday."

Hall had earlier indicated that he planned to let the jury deliberate a week before declaring a hung jury. They started Tuesday morning.