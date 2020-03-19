Decker trial jury continues deliberations

QUEENSBURY — The former head of the Lake George Watershed Coalition will have to wait another day to find out if he walks out of court a free man, or a felon.
The Warren County jury deliberating whether David J. Decker stole over $250,000 from the Watershed Coalition went home Thursday afternoon without reaching a verdict for a third day.
The panel was in and out of court throughout the day, wanting to hear testimony read back and the wording of several charges that Decker faces. Jurors also had testimony read back of a state auditor who concluded Decker stole Watershed Coalition money a number of different ways.
But the jury's last question of the day was for a readback of the law on the first charge in the indictment, corrupting the government, the weightiest charge Decker faces, which shows the charge is still under at least some consideration.
As the jury left the courtroom, Warren County Judge John Hall wished them a good night. One male juror replied, "Thirsty Thursday."
Hall had earlier indicated that he planned to let the jury deliberate a week before declaring a hung jury. They started Tuesday morning.
The trial officially hit the three-week mark Wednesday, a whirlwind three weeks where the national hysteria over coronavirus ramped up and the judge, jury and lawyers kept plugging along despite "social distancing" requests outside court, and cancellation of most court cases.
Decker, 69, of Burnt Hills is on for alleged theft while he was executive director of the Watershed Coalition, which until his 2017 arrest was a loose-knit, unofficial consortium of environmental groups and municipalities, headed by the state Department of State, that obtained state and federal funding for more than a dozen environmental projects to protect Lake George.
The professional engineer was arrested by Warren County sheriff’s officers in March 2017, after Warren County Treasurer Michael Swan and taxpayer advocate Travis Whitehead questioned unpaid bills and financial irregularities in Watershed Coalition projects.
The trial of David Decker is coming to an end, with jury deliberations expected Tuesday, following impassioned closing arguments Monday.
An investigation by state agencies and the Sheriff’s Office concluded that more than $440,000 was stolen. Decker was ultimately indicted on 22 charges, but Warren County prosecutors dropped 14 charges in preparation for a trial based on complicated state laws and thousands of pages of documents.
Decker now faces eight felony charges, including counts of grand larceny, scheme to defraud, corrupting the government and offering a false instrument for filing.
He was accused of creating a fake contracting company that existed in name only and funneling $99,300 to it and also taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from other project grants.
He is also accused of failing to claim on his taxes the stolen money and hundreds of thousands of dollars from a youth basketball league he ran.
Decker and his counsel, Karl Sleight, claimed he did not steal money, as state contracts allowed him to take whatever money was left over when work was done.
Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith, though, pointed out that Decker had dozens of withdrawals of cash from the Watershed Coalition bank account at casinos and Saratoga Race Course, and seemed to submit numerous contractor invoices repeatedly for payment on different grants.
Testimony got underway Monday in the Lake George Watershed Coalition fraud case.
The corrupting the government count is the weightiest charge, punishable by up to 25 years in state prison.
