Decker trial focuses on audit, memo that found no 'intentional fraud'

QUEENSBURY — The jury hearing the David J. Decker fraud case heard from a state auditor Thursday who concluded in 2015 that there was no evidence of "intentional fraud" in the projects from which Decker is accused of stealing money.
Cynthia Denick, a state Department of State accountant and auditor, testified for much of the day about her review of Lake George Watershed Coalition projects that Decker oversaw as the coalition's director.
She told of financial record "disorganization" that led to the conclusion that hundreds of thousands of dollars in state money passed on to the watershed coalition could not be accounted for, and the state had concerns about Decker's oversight. (A state memo on that issue was released last year.)
But questioned by defense counsel Karl Sleight, Denick pointed out that her report found "no overarching evidence of intentional fraud."
Denick also acknowledged that she concluded "the contractual goals (of the watershed coalition) appear to be predominantly met" in the projects that were reviewed.
A forensic audit has concluded the village of Lake George owes the criminally charged former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition $87,000.
Sleight pointed out that the contracts Decker had for his work did not spell out specific compensation, just that Decker was provided lump sums to accomplish projects with the aid of subcontractors.
You have free articles remaining.
Denick also wrote in her report that Decker's arrangement and organization was "highly irregular" and a "concern for the Department (of State)." The same expenditures were claimed multiple times by Decker, and much of the local "match" required for state reimbursement was undocumented volunteer hours, she said.
When questioned further by Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith, Denick said her conclusion about fraud was based on a review of coalition records, not of a full investigation that included interviews with others. Denick acknowledged she didn't talk to any vendors or contractors.
"We didn't feel the evidence we had tipped the scale from disorganization to fraud," she explained.
Denick said she reviewed $5.1 million worth of watershed coalition projects, for which the state had already paid $4.1 million as of 2015. But she said the audit found just $2.9 million of the spending was properly documented.
"They (the state) paid it based on payment requests that were submitted," she said. "We knew we paid it to municipalities. We don't know what happened after that."
Decker has pleaded not guilty to eight felony charges, including grand larceny, scheme to defraud and corrupting the government. He claims he was paid only what he was entitled to take, though Denick testified he received a minimum of $7,800 per month, plus mileage of up to 4,000 miles per month and other expenses.
Sleight has spent a large portion of his cross-examination of prosecution witnesses trying to show that Decker was not a public official, and was instead an independent contractor, to get past the corrupting the government count. That is the weightiest charge Decker faces.
So far in the trial, he has been accused of taking $53,610 that was supposed to go to the Fund for Lake George, which paid the money to staff boat-washing stations on Lake George, and $4,182 that was supposed to go to the Fort William Henry Hotel for a conference that was held there.
Testimony is to continue Friday morning at 10:30 a.m.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com