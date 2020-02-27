Decker trial focuses on audit, memo that found no 'intentional fraud'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Denick also wrote in her report that Decker's arrangement and organization was "highly irregular" and a "concern for the Department (of State)." The same expenditures were claimed multiple times by Decker, and much of the local "match" required for state reimbursement was undocumented volunteer hours, she said.

When questioned further by Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith, Denick said her conclusion about fraud was based on a review of coalition records, not of a full investigation that included interviews with others. Denick acknowledged she didn't talk to any vendors or contractors.

"We didn't feel the evidence we had tipped the scale from disorganization to fraud," she explained.

Denick said she reviewed $5.1 million worth of watershed coalition projects, for which the state had already paid $4.1 million as of 2015. But she said the audit found just $2.9 million of the spending was properly documented.

"They (the state) paid it based on payment requests that were submitted," she said. "We knew we paid it to municipalities. We don't know what happened after that."