Decker's lawyer tells jury case is 'hogwash'

State and federal governments were out money, as were local towns and businesses and the Fund for Lake George, Smith told the jury. Bank records show that Decker funneled money to his personal accounts, then didn't claim it on his income taxes for several years, Smith said.

He said Decker was in a position of trust while working with local governments and took advantage of it.

"He was in that unique position where no one was looking over his shoulder," Smith said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Sleight, though, went so far as to tell the jury that Decker was still owed more than $100,000 through the projects he oversaw.

He said the village of Lake George had an audit done that recently concluded the village owed Decker $96,000.

Decker was a scapegoat when state money stopped flowing, Sleight said.

"When something went wrong, they blamed Dave. It was easy to do that," he said.

Decker faces eight felony charges, including corrupting the government, scheme to defraud, grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing.

He was initially indicted on 22 charges that claimed he stole more than $440,000, but many of the charges were withdrawn as prosecutors "streamlined" their case.