Decker's lawyer tells jury case is 'hogwash'

QUEENSBURY — The lawyer for a former Lake George official accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in state and federal funding that was destined for environmental projects told a Warren County jury Monday that the case against his client is "hogwash."
Karl Sleight, counsel for David J. Decker, said that Decker's state-sanctioned contracts with the Lake George Watershed Coalition allowed him to receive the funds he collected, and that any financial problems were the result of the state not paying its bills.
Decker not only didn't steal money, he is actually owed money by the municipalities for which he worked, Sleight told the jury.
Sleight said the case against Decker was based on a "confused set of allegations" and that he was "collateral damage" in a political power play in the Queensbury town supervisor race of 2017. He has claimed the Warren County Sheriff's Office created the case for political reasons.
Sleight's comments came as a trial got underway in the three-year old criminal case against Decker for theft of more than $250,000 during his tenure as director of the watershed coalition. The coalition was a loose consortium of environmental groups and municipalities that oversaw dozens of environmental projects in the Lake George basin.
Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith, the lead prosecutor, had a vastly different take on Decker's actions, saying he was funneling money to a company he created that performed no services and double-billed municipalities.
State and federal governments were out money, as were local towns and businesses and the Fund for Lake George, Smith told the jury. Bank records show that Decker funneled money to his personal accounts, then didn't claim it on his income taxes for several years, Smith said.
He said Decker was in a position of trust while working with local governments and took advantage of it.
"He was in that unique position where no one was looking over his shoulder," Smith said.
You have free articles remaining.
Sleight, though, went so far as to tell the jury that Decker was still owed more than $100,000 through the projects he oversaw.
He said the village of Lake George had an audit done that recently concluded the village owed Decker $96,000.
Decker was a scapegoat when state money stopped flowing, Sleight said.
"When something went wrong, they blamed Dave. It was easy to do that," he said.
Decker faces eight felony charges, including corrupting the government, scheme to defraud, grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing.
He was initially indicted on 22 charges that claimed he stole more than $440,000, but many of the charges were withdrawn as prosecutors "streamlined" their case.
Testimony began Monday with testimony about a $305,000 Warren County highway construction project in Bolton in 2008 in which reimbursement that Decker pledged failed to materialize, with county Deputy Treasurer Rob Lynch and former Warren County Public Works Superintendent Jeff Tennyson testifying about efforts to get money from Decker. The county is still owed $50,000 for its work, he said.
The dry testimony focused on agreements on the project and who was responsible for what.
"It's pretty confusing," Sleight said. "It all seemed kind of loose."
There was also testimony about a bill for a 2013 conference Decker held at Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George not getting paid despite repeated requests for the money by hotel management.
The trial is expected to take about three weeks.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com