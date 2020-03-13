Decker's accountant says he didn't steal money

Ferraro's testimony was in stark contrast to testimony from a state auditor earlier this week.

The state forensic auditor concluded Decker stole at least $200,000 over several years by repeatedly submitting the same invoices to access grant money, "upcharging" when filing contractor bills and funneling money to a company he created, Empire State Materials & Supply, which prosecutors say provided no goods or services.

On cross-examination by Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith, Ferraro had no explanation for why Decker did not use his address or phone number on Empire State vouchers, instead using a post office box and mailing center fax number.

"There is nothing on there that takes you back to David Decker," Smith pointed out.

Decker also did not reveal his relationship with Empire State when asked about it at a 2017 Queensbury Town Board meeting, Smith showed.

Ferraro also testified about claims that Decker filed false tax returns, saying he didn't include income from municipalities because he wasn't issued tax documents for it and didn't claim hundreds of thousands of dollars from youth basketball leagues he ran, because he lost tens of thousands of dollars through the leagues.