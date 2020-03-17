Decker jury sent home Tuesday without a verdict

QUEENSBURY — The jury deliberating whether David J. Decker stole more than $250,000 in state and federal grant funding while heading a Lake George environmental organization was sent home Tuesday after failing to reach a verdict.

The jury deliberated all day Tuesday without deciding whether Decker looted funds meant for environmental protection projects. Warren County Judge John Hall sent the panel members home around 4:30 p.m. to return at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The jury came out of its deliberation room to ask questions about the law and evidence several times throughout the day, officials said.

Because of new court restrictions related to coronavirus spread, the public and media are not allowed in courthouses until further notice. So only lawyers, clients and court staff are on hand.

Deliberations began Tuesday morning after a trial that has lasted nearly three full weeks, so far.

Decker, 69, of Burnt Hills has been on trial since Feb. 27 for alleged theft while he was executive director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition. The coalition was a loose-knit, unofficial consortium of environmental groups and municipalities, headed by the state Department of State.