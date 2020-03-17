Decker jury sent home Tuesday without a verdict

QUEENSBURY — The jury deliberating whether David J. Decker stole more than $250,000 in state and federal grant funding while heading a Lake George environmental organization was sent home Tuesday after failing to reach a verdict.
The jury deliberated all day Tuesday without deciding whether Decker looted funds meant for environmental protection projects. Warren County Judge John Hall sent the panel members home around 4:30 p.m. to return at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The jury came out of its deliberation room to ask questions about the law and evidence several times throughout the day, officials said.
Because of new court restrictions related to coronavirus spread, the public and media are not allowed in courthouses until further notice. So only lawyers, clients and court staff are on hand.
Deliberations began Tuesday morning after a trial that has lasted nearly three full weeks, so far.
Decker, 69, of Burnt Hills has been on trial since Feb. 27 for alleged theft while he was executive director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition. The coalition was a loose-knit, unofficial consortium of environmental groups and municipalities, headed by the state Department of State.
He headed the organization for 16 years, ending with his arrest by Warren County sheriff’s officers in March 2017 after Warren County officials and a taxpayer advocate became suspicious of unpaid bills and financial irregularities.
An investigation by state agencies and the Sheriff's Office ensued, concluding that over $440,000 was stolen. Decker was ultimately indicted on 22 charges. Warren County prosecutors dropped 14 in preparation for a trial based on complicated state laws and thousands of pages of documents.
He oversaw numerous environmental projects to protect the Lake George watershed, including a manmade wetland that was part of the Charles Wood Park project.
He faces eight felony charges, including counts of grand larceny, scheme to defraud, corrupting the government and offering a false instrument for filing.
Decker was accused of creating a fake contracting company that existed in name only and funneling $99,300 to it and also taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from project grants.
He is also accused of failing to claim on his taxes the stolen money and hundreds of thousands of dollars from a youth basketball league he ran.
Decker claimed he did not steal money, as state contracts allowed him to take whatever money was left over when work was done.
The corrupting the government count is the weightiest charge, punishable by up to 25 years in state prison.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com