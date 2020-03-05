Decker jury hears of double-billing, payments to alleged fake company

QUEENSBURY — A forensic auditor for the state Comptroller's Office testified Thursday that he concluded the former director of Lake George Watershed Coalition double-billed for work and took payments of nearly $100,000 on behalf of a company that he created.
Auditor Thomas Casaregola told a Warren County jury that David J. Decker funneled $99,300 in 2012 to a company that authorities allege he created and exists in name only. Decker claimed the company provided topsoil for the West Brook manmade wetlands conservation project, when another company was also paid for providing topsoil, Casaregola said.
While Decker submitted invoices for payments from state grants, claiming that Empire State Materials & Supply Co. provided materials, the money that he was given to pay the company was never paid out.
Instead, money was transferred from Lake George Watershed Coalition accounts Decker controlled to his personal accounts, as the jury was shown by Casaregola and a bank official earlier this week.
On several of the Empire State Materials invoices, the salesman was listed as "L. Wilson," which was the same name on the invoices submitted earlier by Earth Specialty Products of Kingsbury, the company that prosecutors believe actually provided topsoil. Luke Wilson, the owner of Earth Specialty Products, testified earlier in the trial.
"There is no check to Empire State Materials and Supply," Casaregola testified.
Casaregola also showed the jury that Decker collected a check for $69,156 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the West Brook project that was supposed to go to a Buffalo-area contractor who provided plantings, but the money was not paid to the contractor.
Decker also submitted the same invoices for more than $20,000 in payments on different grants for engineering services, which the auditor called "double-billing."
"That money was simply kept," Casaregola said of the funds.
The jury also heard that Decker was paid $50,000 that was supposed to be turned over to Warren County for a conservation project in Bolton, but the county was not paid. The county has sued Decker for the money.
Casaregolo took the jury through a PowerPoint presentation that detailed dozens of invoices, checks and payments, and how Decker paid bills and made ATM withdrawals days after he transferred funds into his personal checking account and money market account.
He said moving money between bank accounts frequently is done to "try to obfuscate or not make clear where money came from."
Decker faces eight felonies for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 in state and federal grant funding while serving as director of the Watershed Coalition, a loose organization of municipalities and environmental groups that worked together to get grants for Lake George watershed protection projects.
The charges include corrupting the government, grand larceny, scheme to defraud and offering a false instrument for filing. He has pleaded not guilty and said any money he received was due to him under project contracts.
Decker, 69, of Burnt Hills, was arrested in 2017 after a Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigation into irregularities in coalition funds. He was accused of stealing money from a federal grant, and further investigation led to charges he stole more money and filed false tax returns.
Empire State Materials and Supply was created with a Burnt Hills post office box that Decker rented, authorities allege.
Casaregola will continue his testimony on Friday, and the prosecution hopes to wrap up its case Friday. The defense case is to begin early next week.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com