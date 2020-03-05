Decker jury hears of double-billing, payments to alleged fake company

"There is no check to Empire State Materials and Supply," Casaregola testified.

Casaregola also showed the jury that Decker collected a check for $69,156 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the West Brook project that was supposed to go to a Buffalo-area contractor who provided plantings, but the money was not paid to the contractor.

Decker also submitted the same invoices for more than $20,000 in payments on different grants for engineering services, which the auditor called "double-billing."

"That money was simply kept," Casaregola said of the funds.

The jury also heard that Decker was paid $50,000 that was supposed to be turned over to Warren County for a conservation project in Bolton, but the county was not paid. The county has sued Decker for the money.

Casaregolo took the jury through a PowerPoint presentation that detailed dozens of invoices, checks and payments, and how Decker paid bills and made ATM withdrawals days after he transferred funds into his personal checking account and money market account.

He said moving money between bank accounts frequently is done to "try to obfuscate or not make clear where money came from."